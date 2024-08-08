Yep, the update which was famous for having a patch note that lets you drink mayonnaise is stuffed full of so many changes big and small that it’s no surprise it’s taken so long for the patch to be ported to consoles, including the Switch.

Will Stardew Valley 1.6 come to Switch? Here’s what we know about the update hitting consoles and other platforms outside of the PC version.

Will Stardew Valley 1.6 come to Switch? Console and mobile release explained

Yes, Stardew Valley 1.6 will come to Switch. The developer ConcernedApe confirmed that the massive update will launch on all consoles and platforms eventually.

The version 1.6 update originally launched on the PC version of the game back in March 2024 and the intention was always for the PC version of the update to release first and then be followed by consoles and other platforms, including on Nintendo Switch, sometime later on.

Fast-forward a few months and there’s still no sign of a Stardew Valley 1.6 release date on Switch or any other platform. Rather than getting in a huff, though, it’s best to allow the developer time to implement it and make sure it’s right.

Without an official word on a release date, it’s difficult for us to say when Stardew Valley 1.6 will come to Switch (and other platforms). Hopefully, though, it releases by the end of 2024.

ConcernedApe has updated us on the situation a couple of times – most recently on 22nd July – on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The latest update tells us: “The ports and next PC update are still in progress. I know it is taking a long time, it’s on my mind every minute.

“I have personally been working on the mobile port every day. I will announce when there is any meaningful news (e.g. a release date). Hope you’re having a good summer."

You can check out their post in full below:

Previously, ConcernedApe posted on X that they "know that the console and mobile players are eager to play 1.6, and [they] are doing everything within [their] power to have the ports ready as soon as possible. The ports require extra work beyond the PC version".

We’ll update this post as soon as we’re able, when ConcernedApe reveals the Stardew Valley 1.6 patch on Switch and other consoles' release date.

