Not only will there be a brand new farm type added to the game, but we’ll also (finally) be able to drink mayonnaise. We don’t know about you, but we’ve been waiting to drink mayonnaise in Stardew Valley for what feels like forever.

It's worth noting that the patch notes will be available for the PC version of the game from 19th March; it should go live on other platforms at a later date.

While the full list of patch notes isn’t yet available, we’ll run you through what we do know is being added and changed when the Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes go live.

Stardew Valley. ConcernedApe

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update is bringing with it new content and many gameplay changes. After installing the patch, you will be able to drink some mayonnaise and play on the brand new farm type: Meadowlands Farm.

The new Meadowlands Farm has a chewy blue grass that animals love. This farm starts with a coop and two chickens.

This was revealed on the ConcernedApe X (formerly known as Twitter) account, which has been slowly revealing new individual patch notes for the game’s 1.6 update.

Thanks to these posts, we know that following the update, jelly, pickles, wines and juices will be coloured based on the ingredient item.

Spouses work differently now, too, with a seven-day honeymoon period which takes place after marriage preventing them from lying in bed all day due to being upset.

An official news post on the game’s Steam page gave a sneak peek at the update back in September last year, which details a new major festival, two new mini festivals, winter outfits for villagers and much, much more.

The full Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes are yet to be revealed. We’ve listed out everything that has been revealed up to this point below, though:

Here are the currently confirmed list of Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes:

A major new festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests

100+ new lines of dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completing billboard requests

PC support for eight-player multiplayer

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type: Meadowlands Farm. It has a chewy blue grass that animals love. You also start with a coop and two chickens

You can now drink mayonnaise

Jelly, pickles, wines and juices are now coloured based on the ingredient item

Spouses now have a seven-day "honeymoon" period after marriage, which prevents them from laying in bed all day due to being upset

Reduced the amount of time you need to push against a pet before they start shaking and then let you pass through them (1.5 to .75 seconds)

Extended the area of effect of downward facing melee attacks

Fixed bug where it was faster to harvest left-to-right than right-to-left

Cutting down a fruit tree now yields the appropriate fruit sapling. If the tree is mature (ie the fruit quality is > basic), it will yield a sapling with the same quality as its fruit. The higher the quality, the faster the sapling will mature when replanted

What’s more, if you use mods, you’ll want to pay attention to this post by ConcernedApe:

We will update this post once the full list of Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes has gone live. For now, keep your eyes peeled on the game’s news hub on Steam for the list to be officially revealed.

