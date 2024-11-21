Is there a Stalker 2 PS5 version? We’ll detail everything you need to know in the guide below.

Before that, though, you might want to know what the full list of achievements in the game is. We’ve also got details about its multiplayer offerings.

Now, back to the matter at hand. Here’s everything you need to know about Stalker 2 on PS5.

Is Stalker 2 launching on PS5?

Stalker 2 is not available on PS5 as of the game’s launch.

The anticipated sequel was released as an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive on 20th November 2024. It also launched on PC on the same day.

There is no official word from developer GSC Game World on a potential PS5 release, but this doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Stalker 2 come to PS5 later?

Stalker 2 could come to the PS5 later.

Thanks to a report in The Verge, we know that Stalker 2 is a timed exclusive on Xbox. The report details how a "confidential document shines a light on exclusivity with Xbox games".

Detailed in the document spoken of in The Verge’s report is Stalker 2’s Xbox exclusivity. "Stalker 2 is listed with a three-month console exclusivity deal," it explains.

This means that we could well see Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl get a PS5 release in 2025.

When could Stalker 2 come to PS5? Our prediction

Stalker 2 could come to the PS5 by the end of February 2025. This is because of the reported three-month Xbox exclusivity deal.

Three months after 20th November 2024 is 20th February 2025. We’d guess this means that a potential PS5 version could be released at any time after 20th February 2025.

Of course, this is all if the confidential document revealed by The Verge (see above) is still correct. The document and report in question are both from 2021.

Given three years have passed since it was claimed that Stalker 2 will have a three-month Xbox exclusivity deal upon its release, it’s safe to say that things might well have changed since.

Time will tell, though, as Sony and/or GSC Game World will reveal a PS5 release date for Stalker 2 when/if a port is confirmed.

We’ll update this page if Stalker 2 is confirmed for PS5.

In the meantime, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out now on Xbox Series X/S (and Game Pass) and PC.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.