Will Stalker 2 come to PS5? Console exclusivity explained
Is it an Xbox exclusive?
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been 15 years in the making, and is available to play on Xbox Series X/S and PC right now.
Given its lengthy development and popularity of the series, it’s understandable that PS5 owners are keen to play the game on their PlayStation.
Is there a Stalker 2 PS5 version? We’ll detail everything you need to know in the guide below.
Before that, though, you might want to know what the full list of achievements in the game is. We’ve also got details about its multiplayer offerings.
Now, back to the matter at hand. Here’s everything you need to know about Stalker 2 on PS5.
Is Stalker 2 launching on PS5?
Stalker 2 is not available on PS5 as of the game’s launch.
The anticipated sequel was released as an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive on 20th November 2024. It also launched on PC on the same day.
There is no official word from developer GSC Game World on a potential PS5 release, but this doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Will Stalker 2 come to PS5 later?
Stalker 2 could come to the PS5 later.
Thanks to a report in The Verge, we know that Stalker 2 is a timed exclusive on Xbox. The report details how a "confidential document shines a light on exclusivity with Xbox games".
Detailed in the document spoken of in The Verge’s report is Stalker 2’s Xbox exclusivity. "Stalker 2 is listed with a three-month console exclusivity deal," it explains.
This means that we could well see Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl get a PS5 release in 2025.
When could Stalker 2 come to PS5? Our prediction
Stalker 2 could come to the PS5 by the end of February 2025. This is because of the reported three-month Xbox exclusivity deal.
Three months after 20th November 2024 is 20th February 2025. We’d guess this means that a potential PS5 version could be released at any time after 20th February 2025.
Of course, this is all if the confidential document revealed by The Verge (see above) is still correct. The document and report in question are both from 2021.
Given three years have passed since it was claimed that Stalker 2 will have a three-month Xbox exclusivity deal upon its release, it’s safe to say that things might well have changed since.
Time will tell, though, as Sony and/or GSC Game World will reveal a PS5 release date for Stalker 2 when/if a port is confirmed.
We’ll update this page if Stalker 2 is confirmed for PS5.
In the meantime, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out now on Xbox Series X/S (and Game Pass) and PC.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).