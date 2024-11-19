As a result, numerous questions have been asked as to whether the game will end up on Xbox Game Pass. Or even other subscription services, such as PlayStation or PC? Then we have cloud services to think about, too.

To provide some clarity, we've rounded up all the answers surrounding Stalker 2 and Xbox Game Pass. Then, come its release (which isn't long now), you can decide which fits your setup best and where to get the game at the lowest price.

Is Stalker 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft

Yes, it's been confirmed that Stalker 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass – more specifically, the sequel will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on launch day (20th November 2024).

Those wanting to play on PC can pick up the game on PC Game Pass, a separate subscription from Xbox, while the Standard and Core Xbox Game Pass subscriptions will not allow access to Stalker 2 on day one of its release.

Is Stalker 2 on any other subscription services?

Stalker 2. GSC Game World

Yes, Stalker 2 will be available on GeForce Now. This is a cloud gaming service by Nvidia that can be used across PC, laptops, TVs, Macs and mobiles.

Unfortunately, Stalker 2 will not be available to play on PS Plus, Nintendo Switch Online or any other subscription services. The game is console-exclusive to Xbox and we don't expect it to arrive on any other consoles for quite some time.

Best price deals on Stalker 2

Stalker 2. GSC Game World

Stalker 2 has plenty of pre-order incentives if you do want to pick up the game ahead of its release. Either way, we've scoured the web to track down the best deal for your money.

For instance, Amazon has slashed the cost by 20%, so you pay £40 instead of £50 at the retailer. That's a £10 saving and the lowest it's been at the retailer yet. The same offer is available for PC players. These are physical copies too, so not just a digital code.

If you would much prefer a digital version of Stalker 2, CD Keys is your best shot with some small discounts currently applied. It's likely to drop further a couple of days after release if the online retailer's history is anything to go off.

Of course, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is £14.99 a month and PC Game Pass is £9.99 a month, so that's the cheapest option if you are planning on blasting through the entire game in a couple of weeks. Plenty of options.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch on 20th November 2024 across Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

