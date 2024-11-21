Getting them all won’t be easy, though, given the open nature of the game’s world and narrative.

With that in mind, read on to find out how many Stalker 2 achievements there are. You’ll find the full list of achievements in Stalker 2 and how to unlock them at the end of the page.

How many Stalker 2 achievements are there?

There are 58 achievements in Stalker 2. Earn them all and you’ll bag yourself 1,000 Gamerscore.

As you’d expect, there’s a real mix of difficulty in the full list, with story-based unlocks and tricky ones that require some luck to earn.

Given the length of the game and its open-world and open narrative structure, you may find it difficult to unlock every achievement in Stalker 2.

Killing a mutant of every kind will prove tricky. Finding a mutant of each type will require some luck – so good luck, we guess.

All told, we’d argue it will be difficult (and time consuming) to unlock every achievement in Heart of Chornobyl. Regardless, if you want the full list of them – story spoilers – we’ve got ‘em below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Stalker 2 achievements

Here is the full list of Stalker 2 achievements (and the Gamerscore in brackets for what each one is worth):

Clincher | Shoot 100 enemies in the head (10)

| Shoot 100 enemies in the head (10) Goodnight | Get 20 covert kills (10)

| Get 20 covert kills (10) On the Go | Eat bread and sausage together (5)

| Eat bread and sausage together (5) Tit for Tat | Buy and sell goods in one exchange where you end up with the same number of coupons (5)

| Buy and sell goods in one exchange where you end up with the same number of coupons (5) First Touches | Enhance a piece of equipment (5)

| Enhance a piece of equipment (5) The Good, the Bad and the Ugly | Get five headshots in 10 seconds (15)

| Get five headshots in 10 seconds (15) Bingo | Experience the effects of bleeding, sleep, hunger, alcohol, radiation and psi (15)

| Experience the effects of bleeding, sleep, hunger, alcohol, radiation and psi (15) Zone’s Deadliest Predator | Kill a mutant of every kind (40)

| Kill a mutant of every kind (40) Pump it Up | Fully enhance a weapon (15)

| Fully enhance a weapon (15) The Four Winds | Unlock the whole map (80)

| Unlock the whole map (80) Taking it for Granted | Gear broken beyond repair (10)

| Gear broken beyond repair (10) Miracle Hoarder | Collect every artefact (50)

| Collect every artefact (50) Curiouser and Curiouser | Collect every arch-artefact (20)

| Collect every arch-artefact (20) No Obstacle Too Big | Kill 50 enemies through obstacles (10)

| Kill 50 enemies through obstacles (10) Boom! | Kill 20 enemies by blowing them up using environmental hazards (10)

| Kill 20 enemies by blowing them up using environmental hazards (10) Personal Approach | Kill four enemies in one fight using four different weapons (15)

| Kill four enemies in one fight using four different weapons (15) Loner Shooter | Get a headshot from 75 meters without using a scope (15)

| Get a headshot from 75 meters without using a scope (15) Merry-go-round | Drop a corpse into the Whirligig anomaly (5)

| Drop a corpse into the Whirligig anomaly (5) Keeping Your Hands Steady | Shoot an enemy in the head, through an obstacle, having the intoxication effect (10)

| Shoot an enemy in the head, through an obstacle, having the intoxication effect (10) Catching up | Shoot a grenade (10)

| Shoot a grenade (10) Flash Royal | Get all armour and gear enhancement flash drives (30)

| Get all armour and gear enhancement flash drives (30) Wiped Out | Kill a Rodent with a grenade launcher (5)

| Kill a Rodent with a grenade launcher (5) Can Opener | Use a knife to kill an enemy wearing an exoskeleton (15)

| Use a knife to kill an enemy wearing an exoskeleton (15) Coupons to Burn | Spend over one million coupons (15)

| Spend over one million coupons (15) Bouncy | Land a jump from a 30-meter height without a parachute (10)

| Land a jump from a 30-meter height without a parachute (10) Run, Stalker, Run! | Escape a Chimera’s pursuit without getting hurt (10)

| Escape a Chimera’s pursuit without getting hurt (10) Peace and Quiet | Kill everyone in a camp before they sound the alarm (10)

| Kill everyone in a camp before they sound the alarm (10) Proxy | Kill a squad that just finished off another squad and won the fight (10)

| Kill a squad that just finished off another squad and won the fight (10) Lockpick | Lure a mutant into an anomaly (10)

| Lure a mutant into an anomaly (10) Welcome to the Zone | Complete the prologue (5)

| Complete the prologue (5) Goss | Join Stalkers for some campfire gossip (5)

| Join Stalkers for some campfire gossip (5) Good Hunting, Stalker | Leave the Lesser Zone to go Scanner-hunting (10)

| Leave the Lesser Zone to go Scanner-hunting (10) Would You Like Some Toast? | Meet Scar (10)

| Meet Scar (10) Eyes on the Prize | Get the stolen Scanner (10)

| Get the stolen Scanner (10) House of Glass | Witness the temple of science get destroyed (10)

| Witness the temple of science get destroyed (10) Such is the Will of the Monolith | Kill Faust (15)

| Kill Faust (15) I See You Have Many Questions | Meet the C-Consciousness Representative (15)

| Meet the C-Consciousness Representative (15) Doctor’s Oath | The mysterious Doctor had to reveal what he’d been hiding (20)

| The mysterious Doctor had to reveal what he’d been hiding (20) Living Legend | Meet Strelok (20)

| Meet Strelok (20) The Prypiat Guardian | Meet Degtyarev in Prypiat (20)

| Meet Degtyarev in Prypiat (20) Brave New World | Korshunov sacrificed himself so that humanity could have a new future, free of doubt and the Zone (50)

| Korshunov sacrificed himself so that humanity could have a new future, free of doubt and the Zone (50) Today Never Ends | Scar went into the pod to rid the Zone of darkness (50)

| Scar went into the pod to rid the Zone of darkness (50) She Will Never be Free | Strelok went into the pod to protect her (50)

| Strelok went into the pod to protect her (50) Project Y | Go through with Kaimanov’s initial plan (50)

| Go through with Kaimanov’s initial plan (50) Wardens Drool | Save a bandit’s life (15)

| Save a bandit’s life (15) Stalker’s Smarts | Find a way to get the parts without sneaking into the warehouse (15)

| Find a way to get the parts without sneaking into the warehouse (15) The Good Ol’ Days | Help Skadovsk get its name and rightful owners back (15)

| Help Skadovsk get its name and rightful owners back (15) Apple-shot | Three precise shots at apples spared stalker lives (10)

| Three precise shots at apples spared stalker lives (10) Baptism by Fire | Help Zalissya survive the Monolith attack (15)

| Help Zalissya survive the Monolith attack (15) On a Leash | The Leash project experiments are finally over (15)

| The Leash project experiments are finally over (15) Your Move! | Found a unique weapon designed for a kingpin (15)

| Found a unique weapon designed for a kingpin (15) Legends Never Die | Kill the Strelok (15)

| Kill the Strelok (15) All Quiet in the Zone | Kill Korshunov (15)

| Kill Korshunov (15) Alas Poor Yorick | Kill Scar (15)

| Kill Scar (15) One Awkward Step | I am blind but it’s you who cannot see (5)

| I am blind but it’s you who cannot see (5) Monolith Envoy | Learn hidden secrets from a Monolith representative (5)

| Learn hidden secrets from a Monolith representative (5) Between the Lines | Discover hidden lore by reading in-game documents (20)

| Discover hidden lore by reading in-game documents (20) Scanning Complete | Collect all scanners (20)

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.