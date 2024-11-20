Fortunately, we know that multiplayer modes are on the way! Unfortunately, we don’t know when they’re being added to the game.

The game’s development team at GSC Game World have revealed that multiplayer is coming to Stalker 2, but it’s not available at launch.

If you want to know more, including what to expect from the incoming Stalker 2 multiplayer modes, scroll down through the article below.

Is Stalker 2 multiplayer?

At launch, Stalker 2 does not have a multiplayer mode.

The developer has confirmed that it is working on a multiplayer mode, however, which will be added to the game for free in a future update.

On the official Stalker 2 website FAQ page, the developer explains that "multiplayer will be added to the game with a free update soon after" the game’s initial release.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a confirmed Stalker 2 multiplayer release date. As of writing, the release date for the free multiplayer update is a mystery. Fingers crossed it’s added sooner rather than later.

We do know, though, what the multiplayer modes should feature.

How does multiplayer work in Stalker 2?

When the free update eventually brings multiplayer to Stalker 2, we know that it should include PvP deathmatch and team deathmatch modes, at least.

Thanks to an interview in PC Gamer (thanks Rock Paper Shotgun!), we know that the development team is working on bringing deathmatch and team deathmatch modes to Stalker 2.

These multiplayer modes will be added to the game as part of a free update, which should go live "soon after" the game’s launch on 20th November.

Finally, it doesn't appear as though co-op is being worked on, with PvP multiplayer the only option mentioned.

We’ll update this page with more information on Stalker 2’s multiplayer options and release date when developer GSC Game World reveals more.

Hopefully, though, we’ll all be playing Stalker 2 multiplayer soon.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.