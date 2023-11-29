It was further revealed that recorded lines designed for scenes that would see Miles in the symbiote suit were also cut.

No word from developer Insomniac has indicated whether the supposed 90 per cent that wasn't used in Spider-Man 2 was simply left out due to a more limited role for Venom, or if this is being saved for another project.

Many fans are hoping that this isn't the last we've seen of the symbiote, and that Insomniac will make its own dedicated spin-off for the villain, similar to that of Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020.

The original Spider-Man from 2018 received three pieces of DLC that made up the 'The City That Never Sleeps' storyline. This introduced new characters Black Cat and Tombstone - however, Peter remained the only playable character.

As Venom (spoilers!) is briefly playable in Spider-Man 2, it's not out of the realm of possibility that a side story focused on the symbiote could be in the works.

That said, from a narrative perspective, it would be interesting to see how they pick this up, considering the Spider-Man 2 ending.

Ahead of Spider-Man 2's release, Insomniac Games senior narrative director Jon Paquette commented on the possibility of a Venom spin-off in an interview with Insider.

"So, here's what we're doing. We're focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we're gonna do is we're gonna wait to see how the fans react," said Paquette.

"We're gonna listen to the fans and we're gonna ask ourselves, 'Okay, what do the fans really want?'

"We'll kind of talk about stuff after we've all had time to sleep and take vacations."

Insomniac's next project is expected to be Marvel's Wolverine, which was unveiled back in September 2021 for PS5.

A 2024 release date has been heavily rumoured, though no new details have been announced.

A Spidey suit inspired by Wolverine's classic costume does appear as an unlockable outfit in the latest game, though.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released exclusively on PS5 in October this year, amassing more than five million sales in 10 days of release and becoming PlayStation's fastest-selling ever first-party title.

