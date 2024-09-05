What we've seen so far looks pretty exciting, bringing back the Gears of War-style action we loved in the original. With both third-person shooter and hack and slash elements, the combat won't leave you bored.

If your trigger fingers are itching (like ours are) then you'll want to dive into the action as soon as possible.

Let's take a look at the early access options, and see when we can return to Titus and face the horde of Xenos.

How to get Space Marine 2 early access

To play the early access, you'll need to pre-order the Gold or Ultra edition of Space Marine 2.

Grab either of them from Steam, and dive in four days before the official release date!

You can also grab them on the PlayStation and Xbox stores.

Prices vary depending on your region, but we reckon it's worth the cost for this kind of outrageous sci-fi catharsis.

When is the UK release time for Space Marine 2 early access?

But when can we get our hands on it over here in the UK? The official release date is 9th September 2024, and with the early access dropping four days prior... that's today.

And the exact UK release time for Space Marine 2 early access is 5pm this evening (Thursday 5th September).

So, if you've had a stressful day at work, pre-order the game and you'll be able to install it this evening.

There are few things more stress-busting than blasting your way through hordes of enemy aliens as an overpowered Space Marine.

We'll see you on the battlefield for some over-the-top action this evening!

