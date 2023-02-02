Over two decades later, the franchise is still going strong with Sims 4. However, if you're new to the series (or if you're familiar with an older version), there may be a few things you're unsure of. A common difficulty, for example, is rotating your objects as you design your home.

Back at the turn of the century, The Sims took the term "simulator" and turned it on its head. Instead of simulating driving, flying, or fighting - we were now simulating the banal existence of home life. And it was actually fun.

If this is an issue for you, then keep reading. We're going to explain exactly how to spin those objects around, and tell you how on each platform.

How to rotate objects in The Sims 4

We'll list below exactly how to rotate your items for each platform (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC).

How to rotate an item on a console (PlayStation or Xbox)

If you're on a console, it's pretty straightforward - and thankfully EA has made the action similar on both PlayStation and Xbox.

Once you have the item selected, use the shoulder buttons (LB and RB on Xbox or L1 and R1 on PlayStation) to rotate left and right. Simple.

How to rotate an item on PC or MAC

It's a little different on PC and MAC, but we're sure you'll still get the hang of it. Once you've left-clicked on an item, right click it again to rotate it.

Alternatively (and this is more similar to the console button control), left click the item to select it, then use the comma and full-stop keys to rotate it left or right respectively.

Have fun virtually building, and please give your Sims a nice place to live! There's far too much Sim-sadism about these days.

