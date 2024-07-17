There might be a few jobs that you didn't know about, too.

For example, did you know that you could become a mentor in the fitness world? If your friend is working out and you're at a higher fitness level, you can mentor them.

If you want your Sim to be the next Joe Wicks, but don't know how to go about it, fear not.

More like this

We'll walk you through the process.

How to mentor fitness in The Sims 4 explained

First things first, you need to be on the Athletics career, as either a bodybuilder or professional athlete.

Make sure your traits are tailored to this career, because you'll need to have a level 10 fitness skill in order to be a mentor.

You'll also need to be friends with whoever it is that you want to mentor, and their fitness skill level must be lower than yours. So bear that in mind if the option isn't coming up!

You don't have to be in the gym to do this job. It can be done in your own home, or anywhere one of your friends is working out on any piece of fitness equipment.

Don't forget that you'll need to have purchased the Mentor trait from the aspirations reward store!

It costs 1,000 reward points, but it's a one-off purchase. Once you have it, you can mentor in other areas too. Not just fitness.

If you're more of a visual learner, check out the video below from YouTuber CarrieSimmer.

Happy training!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.