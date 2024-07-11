From a romantic new city to an exclusive Singles club, The Sims 4’s Lovestruck expansion is looking like it’s about to make the game pretty steamy.

With Lovestruck’s release creeping ever-closer, we’re going to take a deep dive into what we can expect from it once it finally launches.

The Sims 4’s Lovestruck expansion pack will be released on 25th July 2024. It will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

In the meantime, we would recommend checking out the game’s Get Dating bundle which will also give you a romantic in-game experience.

What is The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion price?

The Sims 4’s Lovestruck expansion pack will cost £34.99 in the UK. It can currently be pre-ordered through the game’s official website, or via your chosen console’s digital storefront.

Anyone who either pre-orders the expansion or purchases it before 5th September 2024 will get access to multiple in-game items, including the Basic Breakup Double Bed, Cry Me a River eyeliner and a Herbert Heart Plushie.

What's included in The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion?

There are plenty of new additions coming to The Sims 4’s Lovestruck expansion like the option to attend couple’s counselling and the chance to enter a polyamorous relationship.

One of the other main new additions is a function called “Turn-Ons” and “Turn-Offs” that will help your Sim determine how attracted they are to someone and vice versa. The system will assess everything from common interests to their interactions with each other, essentially helping Sims build in-game relationships and maintain Romantic Satisfaction.

A new in-game app called Cupid’s Corner will also help Sims set up dates. Think of it like Bumble for The Sims. Players can create their own dating profiles and interact with other characters by playing games with them, choosing a location for their meet-up and deciding what stuff they should do.

One such location that might be an option is the new city called Ciudad Enamorada, which is made up of three distinct neighbourhoods. Vista Hermosa is an idyllic green paradise filled with places for a romantic stroll, while Nuevo Corazon is a high-end area that has a number of penthouses and classy establishments. Lastly, there is Plaza Mariposa which is a beautiful residential area.

Ciudad Enamorada in Lovestruck. EA

For any Sims struggling to find a match, there will also be a new Singles Hangout located in the city for characters to mingle.

Romance itself is also classed as a skill in the Lovestruck expansion. It will unlock the ability to perform “seductive interactions”, with those romantically inclined even able to begin a career as a Romance Consultant.

Lastly, a new Dynamic Relationship system also adds several layers to the connections our Sims will share. They are defined as the following:

Wholesome: this indicates a loving and healthy relationship

Steamy: a connection focused on the physical side of romance

Strained: an unhappy relationship

Unpredictable: Both a deeply romantic, but heavily fractious relationship

And that is about everything you need to know about the upcoming Lovestruck expansion pack for The Sims 4. It looks all set to be a real Summer of Love in the game!

