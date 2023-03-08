The new expansion — called Growing Together — is exactly what the name suggests. The EA website promises that "players will have the opportunity to explore that familial bond through various Sim dynamics, watching as their Sims grow up – beginning at a new infant life stage – and grow old and hitting new precious milestones within their families".

If you're unsure about having a family, why not test the waters first? That's what the new Sims 4 expansion pack aims to do — simulate the experience to see if it's for you. Or, if you're just a fan of The Sims and want a new kind of game, it'll suit you just fine, too.

Deal alert: Save 25 per cent on Growing Together at CD Keys (now just £25.99)

Curious to know more about The Sims 4 Growing Together expansion and its release date? Keep reading!

The Sims 4 Growing Together release date is Thursday 16th March, the developers have promised — so there is not long left to wait now.

The hotly anticipated expansion pack will be available before you know it!

What is The Sims 4 Growing Together? Features explained

After many requests from gamers, EA is finally delivering on the childhood front. Taken from its website: "Adding more depth and gameplay to the life stage, among other life stages including toddler and children, The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack will add more choice and opportunity for your growing Sims by bringing up a Sim through new infant milestones."

As well as this, there are 18 new quirks to add to infants! Looks like your young ones are going to have a lot more personality.

Can I pre-order The Sims 4 Growing Together?

You can pre-order the Sims 4 Growing Together expansion from all of the usual places! Over at CD Keys, you can currently buy the expansion for £25.99 — that's a relatively hot deal, saving you 25 per cent off the RRP.

Also, if you preorder or purchase before Thursday 27th April, you'll have access to the Outdoor Playtime Digital Content. That includes a cool swing set, toddler slide and infant carrier.

Is there a trailer for The Sims 4 Growing Together?

There is indeed a trailer for the new expansion pack! We'll share it below for you to watch at your leisure:

If any more news surfaces, we'll share it here!

