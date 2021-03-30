LOL Surprise coming to Roblox for “kid-safe digital game” crossover

The worlds of Roblox and LOL Surprise are coming together for what’s been described as a “kid-safe digital game”, and this is certainly a crossover that will appeal to a lot of young people.

The news comes at a time when childrens’ safety in Roblox has been an even bigger talking point than usual, with the developers at Roblox Corp recently revealing their plans to add a “safe voice chat” to their popular game. And, of course, the addition of the much-loved LOL Surprise brand will probably make Roblox even more popular.

Keen to put any fears at rest, the announcement of this crossover says: “The game will have the highest possible safety measures in place to safeguard fans playing on the Roblox platform, including real-time AI moderation, removal of in-game purchases, daily compliance monitoring and more.”

The LOL Surprise content in Roblox will be called LOL Surprise: Official Party, and you can read on to learn all about it.

What is LOL Surprise: Official Party?

Combining the LOL Surprise toy range with the free game-making platform that is Roblox, LOL Surprise: Official Party is a gaming experience that is sure to appeal to fans of those colourful and cute dolls.

LOL Surprise: Official Party is described in the official press materials as “a free gaming experience that includes a wide range of features, including interactive doll characters, which allow players to mix and match LOL Surprise outfits and accessories, fun dance offs, surprising challenges with unlockable rewards, and more!”

The announcement also confirms that this will be a multiplayer experience. “Designed for co-play, the game seeks to engage parents in their children’s play to create fun digital experiences for the whole family.”

LOL Surprise: Official Party in Roblox release date

Parents and kids alike will be able to jump into LOL Surprise: Official Party very soon, with the release date for this new Roblox content being confirmed as Friday 2nd April 2021.

It seems likely that this crossover will bring some new users into Roblox, expanding the immensely popular game’s reach even further. And if some of those LOL Surprise fans end up sticking around in Roblox to create their own games or make their own Roblox outfits.

