And the games aren't stopping there. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria appears to be a different take from the usual action, taking a look at things from the dwarves' perspective. Specifically, their perspective from the tombs and mines in which they dwell.

Interesting, right? We'll share a few more details below.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will drop, according to the Epic Games site, sometime in 2023.

However, at last year's Summer Games Fest we were given the window of "fall 2023" (that's autumn, confused and head-scratching Brits). Either way it's not far off.

Sorry we don't have a specific date at the moment, but we'll update this page as soon as we do!

Can I pre-order The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria?

While the option to pre-order isn't available just yet, you can add it to your wishlist on the Epic Games store here!

Again, we'll update this page if anything changes.

Which consoles and platforms can play The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria?

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be a PC exclusive by the looks of things. It also won't be dropping on Steam, but over at the Epic Games Store.

If anything changes, we'll let you know - but this looks to be a PC affair.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria gameplay and story details

The gameplay looks a little different to the usual hack-and-slash affair of a Lord of the Rings title.

Return to Moria features survival-crafting gameplay. The environments are procedurally generated - but, of course, the whole game takes place in the famous mines of Moria (one of the most iconic locations in the Peter Jackson trilogy).

To survive, we'll have to mine (of course), hunt, craft, and manage our sleep. That last one's difficult enough in real life, and it must be a nightmare without sunlight...

The story seems to take place after the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. A group of dwarves, lead by Gimli himself, are on a mission to reclaim Moria from the evil forces of the dark.

Is there a Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria trailer?

There is indeed a trailer! We'll share the most recent gameplay trailer below (it's narrated by John Rhys-Davies, who we hope to hear more of in the game!):

