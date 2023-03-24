If you've loaded up the Resident Evil 4 remake today, you might have noticed that the Mercenaries mode is not yet available in the game. But here's some good news - it's coming soon!

One of the many beloved facets of the original Resident Evil 4 , alongside its action-packed gameplay and barmy story choices, was the Mercenaries multiplayer mode.

Keep on reading and we'll run through the key details about the Mercenaries mode release date for the Resi 4 remake.

The Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries mode release date is Friday 7th April 2023, just two weeks after the launch of the main game, the developers from Capcom have confirmed. You will need to own the base game in order to play it.

On that date, the new version of the Mercenaries multiplayer experience will become available in the RE4 remake. We expect that you'll need to finish the main campaign to unlock it.

Until then, if you're jumping into the single-player campaign and looking for some general tips, check out our handy little video below.

What do we know about RE4 remake’s Mercenaries mode?

As noted in the official PlayStation Blog, Capcom has now "announced the return of The Mercenaries! The popular extra game mode that appears throughout the Resident Evil series will also appear in RE4. The team is hard at work on The Mercenaries, which will be available as free post-launch DLC."

So we know that you won't have to pay anything extra, on top of the base game, to access Mercenaries. Not much else is known about the new version of this long-loved multiplayer experience, but we're sure looking forward to seeing it in action.

The game's launch trailer, included below for your viewing pleasure, also alludes briefly to the return of Mercenaries, if you watch right to the very end.

As you can see, the very last shot strongly implies that settings and characters from the base game will be retooled for this multiplayer mayhem, just as you'd expect. Bring it on!

