He may look like a zebra crossing mixed with a traffic light, but Regigigas has enduring popularity in the Pokémon fandom. So how do you catch Regigigas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

You may well remember that the one and only Regigigas location in Diamond and Pearl is within the Snowpoint Temple, but there is a fair bit of faff you must go through first if you want to actually head in there and successfully capture the lone Regigigas.

First, you’ll need to capture Regice, Registeel and Regirock – before you can even think about adding Regigigas to your party, you’ll need to nab those three. Let’s start there, then!

How to get Regice, Registeel and Regirock in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

One important thing to note is that you will need to complete the game before you can catch Regice, Registeel and Regirock. They’re in Ramanas Park, which you will only be able to access in the game’s post-campaign state!

Once you’ve beaten the game, in order to catch Regice, Registeel and Regirock in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you need to collect those mysterious shards in the Underground. When you’ve got enough (nine shards should do it), use them to buy three Discovery Slate items from the Underground shop.

When you’ve got the Discovery Slates, head to Ramanas Park and go to the ruin that’s right in front of you when you enter the park. One by one, pop the Slates into the slot in the centre of the chamber, and you’ll trigger the encounters you need to catch Regice, Registeel and Regirock.

If you’re not sure what to do, take a look at the video below to see it play out…

How to get Regigigas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When you’ve beaten the game and caught Regice, Registeel and Regirock, you’re now able to catch Regigigas!

Before you go anywhere, make sure you’ve got Regice, Registeel and Regirock in your party – if you sent them to the PC when you caught them, now’s the time to get them out. You’ll also need a Pokémon that can use Rock Smash.

When you’ve got them in your party, head to Snowpoint City and make your way over to Snowpoint Temple. When you’re in the temple, head all the way downstairs to the lowest level.

You’ll see Regigigas in the centre of the room – slide your way over on the ice, interact with Regigigas to start the battle, and just make sure you catch it! Take a look at the video below if you get stuck.

