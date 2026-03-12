2026 is already off to a flyer for Nintendo thanks to some pretty great Pokémon Pokopia sales numbers.

The game hasn't been out for long, but this Pokémon-themed life sim has captured the attention of Switch 2 owners everywhere.

We now have some confirmed sales figures to look at, so if you're wondering how many copies Pokopia has sold, here's what we know.

Pokémon Pokopia sales numbers: How much money has it made?

At the time of writing, Pokémon Pokopia has sold more than 2.2 million copies worldwide, with this figure coming from the first four days after launch.

This news comes from a joint corporate press release from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

At a cost of £60 – the UK RRP – that equates to around £132m (~$177m) of total sales, though this is of course a very rough estimation.

As well as the total 2.2m sales, it was further confirmed that 1m of these sales were in Japan alone.

While that may come as a surprise to some, it's worth bearing in mind that Pokopia was surprisingly undersupplied to retailers in the west, with shops in the UK, US and Europe quickly running out of stock early on.

Not to be deterred, the game has sat comfortably at the top of the Nintendo eShop in these regions since launch.

Considering these figures are not even from the first full week of sales, it's an impressive achievement for the game.

For comparison, the main series Pokémon Legends: Z-A sold approximately 5.8m copies in its first week, with 3.89m of those on the Switch 2.

Pokopia, it should be noted, is a Switch 2 exclusive, and therefore is no doubt missing out on a rather substantial market of players that are yet to upgrade from their Switch 1 consoles.