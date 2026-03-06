Despite Pokémon Pokopia being a cosy spin-off from Game Freak’s mainline franchise, it turns out there are plenty of Pokémon available to find – more than even a Pocket Monsters veteran might have expected to find in the Pokédex.

Ad

There are not only plenty of Pokémon of various types for your Ditto to find, but those with helpful specialities, too.

Here is a full list of not only all the Pokémon in Pokopia, but their types and specialities too.

How many Pokémon are in Pokopia?

There are 300 Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia, including all regular and Legendary Pokémon you can encounter and add to the Habitat Dex.

As you progress the game’s story and build more habitats, you’ll attract more Pokémon and be able to add them to your in-game Pokédex.

Full list of Pokémon in Pokopia

Pokémon Pokopia is even full of Legendaries, like Raikou. Game Freak/Omega Force

From #1 to #300, every Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Pokopia is as follows:

Bulbasaur — Specialties: Grow

Ivysaur — Specialties: Grow

Venusaur — Specialties: Grow, Litter

Charmander — Specialties: Burn

Charmeleon — Specialties: Burn

Charizard — Specialties: Burn, Fly

Squirtle — Specialties: Water

Wartortle — Specialties: Water

Blastoise — Specialties: Water, Trade

Pidgey — Specialties: Fly, Search

Pidgeotto — Specialties: Fly, Search

Pidgeot — Specialties: TBC

Oddish — Specialties: Grow

Gloom — Specialties: Grow

Vileplume — Specialties: TBC

Bellossom — Specialties: Grow, Hype

Paras — Specialties: Search

Parasect — Specialties: Searcg

Venonat — Specialties: Search

Venomoth — Specialties: Search

Bellsprout — Specialties: Grow, Litter

Weepinbell — Specialties: Grow, Litter

Victreebel — Specialties: Grow, Chop

Slowpoke — Specialties: Water, Yawn

Slowbro — Specialties: Water, Trade

Slowking — Specialties: Water, Teleport

Magnemite — Specialties: Generate

Magneton — Specialties: Generate

Magnezone — Specialties: TBC

Onix — Specialties: Crush, Bulldoze

Steelix — Specialties: TBC

Cubone — Specialties: Build

Marowak — Specialties: Build

Tyrogue — Specialties: Trade

Hitmonlee — Specialties: Trade

Hitmonchan — Specialties: Trade

Hitmontop — Specialties: TBC

Koffing — Specialties: TBC

Weezing — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Tangrowth — Specialties: Appraise

Scyther — Specialties: Chop

Scizor — Specialties: Chop

Pinsir — Specialties: Chop, Build

Magikarp — Specialties: TBC

Gyarados — Specialties: Water

Ditto — Specialties: Transform

Hoothoot — Specialties: Fly, Trade

Noctowl — Specialties: Fly, Trade

Heracross — Specialties: Chop, Build

Volbeat — Specialties: Hype

Illumise — Specialties: Hype

Gulpin — Specialties: Storage

Swalot — Specialties: Storage

Cacnea — Specialties: Grow

Cacturne — Specialties: Grow, Litter

Combee — Specialties: Litter

Vespiquen — Specialties: Gather Honey, Search

Shellos — Specialties: Water

Gastrodon — Specialties: Water, Trade

Drifloon — Specialties: Dream Island

Drifblim — Specialties: Fly, Gather

Drilbur — Specialties: Search

Excadrill — Specialties: Chop, Search

Timburr — Specialties: Build

Gurdurr — Specialties: Build

Conkeldurr — Specialties: Build, Crush

Litwick — Specialties: Burn

Lampent — Specialties: Bur

Chandelure — Specialties: TBC



Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Axew — Specialties: Chop

Fraxure — Specialties: Chop

Haxorus — Specialties: TBC

Goomy — Specialties: Water

Sliggoo — Specialties: Water

Goodra — Specialties: TBA

Cramorant — Specialties: Fly, Water

Pichu — Specialties: Generate

Pikachu — Specialties: Illuminate

Raichu — Specialties: Generate, Hype

Zubat — Specialties: Search

Golbat — Specialties: Search

Crobat — Specialties: Chop, Search

Meowth — Specialties: Trade

Persian — Specialties: Trade, Search

Psyduck — Specialties: Search

Golduck — Specialties: TBC

Growlithe — Specialties: Search, Burn

Arcanine — Specialties: TBC

Farfetch’d — Specialties: Chop, Build

Grimer — Specialties: Litter

Muk — Specialties: TBC

Gastly — Specialties: Gather

Haunter — Specialties: TBC

Gengar — Specialties: TBC

Voltorb — Specialties: Generate, Explode

Electrode — Specialties: Generate, Explode

Exeggcute — Specialties: Grow, Teleport

Exeggutor — Specialties: Grow, Teleport

Happiny — Specialties: Trade

Chansey — Specialties: TBC

Blissey — Specialties: — TBC

Elekid — Specialties: — Generate

Electabuzz — Specialties: — TBC

Electivire — Specialties: Generate, Crush

Lapras — Specialties: Water

Munchlax — Specialties: Bulldoze

Snorlax (Mosslax) — Specialties: Eat

Spinarak — Specialties: Litter

Ariados — Specialties: Litter

Mareep — Specialties: Litter, Generate

Flaaffy — Specialties: Litter, Generate

Ampharos — Specialties: TBC

Azurill — Specialties: Water, Hype

Marill — Specialties: Water, Hype

Azumarill — Specialties: Build, Water

Paldean Wooper — Specialties: Litter

Clodsire — Specialties: Litter/Bulldoze

Smeargle — Specialties: Paint

Torchic — Specialties: Burn

Combusken — Specialties: Burn, Build

Blaziken — Specialties: — TBC

Wingull — Specialties: Water, Fly

Pelipper — Specialties: Water, Fly

Makuhita — Specialties: Build, Bulldoze

Hariyama — Specialties: Build, Bulldoze

Absol — Specialties: TBC

Piplup — Specialties: Water

Prinplup — Specialties: Water, Trade

Empoleon — Specialties: Water, Trade

Audino — Specialties: Trade

Trubbish — Specialties: Recycle

Garbodor — Specialties: Litter, Recycle

Zorua — Specialties: Trade

Zoroark — Specialties: Chop, Trade

Minccino — Specialties: Gather

Cinccino — Specialties: Gather, Recycle

Grubbin — Specialties: Chop

Charjabug — Specialties: TBC

Vikavolt — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Pawmi — Specialties: Generate

Pawmo — Specialties: Generate, Crush

Pawmot — Specialties: Generate Crush

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Ekans — Specialties: TBC

Arbok — Specialties: TBC

Cleffa — Specialties: Hype

Clefairy — Specialties: Hype

Clefable — Specialties: Hype, Trade

Igglybuff — Specialties: Hype

Jigglypuff — Specialties: Hype

Wigglytuff — Specialties: TBC

Diglett — Specialties: Hype

Dugtrio — Specialties: Hype, Crush

Machop — Specialties: Build, Gather

Machoke — Specialties: Build, Gather

Machamp — Specialties: Build, Gather

Geodude — Specialties: Crush

Graveler — Specialties: Crush

Golem — Specialties: Crush, Trade

Magby — Specialties: Burn

Magmar — Specialties: Burn

Magmortar — Specialties: TBC

Bonsly — Specialties: Bulldoze

Sudowoodo — Specialties: Trade

Murkrow — Specialties: Trade, Fly

Honchkrow — Specialties: Trade, Fly

Larvitar — Specialties: Crush, Bulldoze

Pupitar — Specialties: Crush, Bulldoze

Tyranitar — Specialties: TBC

Lotad — Specialties: Water

Lombre — Specialties: Water

Ludicolo — Specialties: Water, Hype

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Torkoal — Specialties: Burn

Kricketot — Specialties: Hype

Kricketune — Specialties: Hype

Chatot — Specialties: Fly, Hype

Riolu — Specialties: Build

Lucario — Specialties: Build

Stereo Rotom — Specialties: — DJ

Larvesta — Specialties: TBC

Volcarona — Specialties: TBC

Rowlet — Specialties: Grow

Dartrix — Specialties: Chop, Grow

Decidueye — Specialties: Chop, Grow

Scorbunny — Specialties: Burn

Raboot — Specialties: Burn

Cinderace — Specialties: TBC

Skwovet — Specialties: Search, Hype

Greedent — Specialties: Party

Rolycoly — Specialties: Burn, Gather

Carkol — Specialties: Burn, Gather

Coalossal — Specialties: TBC

Toxel — Specialties: Generate

Toxtricity — Specialties: TBC

Fidough — Specialties: Search

Dachsbun — Specialties: Search, Trade

Charcadet — Specialties: Burn



Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Riddle. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Riddle may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Riddle and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Armarouge — Specialties: TBC

Ceruledge — Specialties: TBC

Glimmet — Specialties: Litter

Glimmora — Specialties: TBC

Gimmighoul — Specialties: Collect

Gholdengo — Specialties: TBC

Vulpix — Specialties: Burn

Ninetales — Specialties: Burn

Poliwag — Specialties: TBC

Poliwhirl — Specialties: Water

Poliwrath — Specialties: Water, Build

Politoed — Specialties: Water, Hype

Abra — Specialties: Teleport

Kadabra — Specialties: TBC

Alakazam — Specialties: Teleport, Trade

Mime Jr. — Specialties: TBC

Mr. Mime — Specialties: Gather, Build

Porygon — Specialties: Recycle

Porygon2 — Specialties: TBC

Porygon-Z — Specialties: TBC

Dratini — Specialties: Water

Dragonair — Specialties: TBC

Dragonite — Specialties: Water, Fly

Cyndaquil — Specialties: Burn

Quilava — Specialties: Burn

Typhlosion — Specialties: TBC

Misdreavus — Specialties: Trade

Mismagius — Specialties: Gather, Trade

Girafarig — Specialties: Gather

Farigiraf — Specialties: TBC

Ralts — Specialties: Teleport, Trade

Kirlia — Specialties: TBC

Gardevoir — Specialties: TBC

Gallade — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Trapinch — Specialties: Bulldoze, Fly

Vibrava — Specialties: Bulldoze, Fly

Flygon — Specialties: Bulldoze, Fly

Swablu — Specialties: Litter

Altaria — Specialties: Litter, Fly

Duskull — Specialties: Gather

Dusclops — Specialties: TBC

Dusknoir — Specialties: Gather, Trade

Beldum — Specialties: TBC

Metang — Specialties: Recycle

Metagross — Specialties: TBC

Snivy — Specialties: Grow, Litter

Servine — Specialties: TBC

Serperior — Specialties: TBC

Froakie — Specialties: Water

Frogadier — Specialties: TBC

Greninja — Specialties: TBC

Dedenne — Specialties: —

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Rookidee — Specialties: Chop

Corvisquire — Specialties: Chop

Corviknight — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: — TBC

Dreepy — Specialties: Gather, Search

Drakloak — Specialties: Gather, Search

Dragapult — Specialties: TBC

Sprigatito — Specialties: Grow

Floragato — Specialties: TBC

Meowscarada — Specialties: TBC

Wattrel — Specialties: Generate

Kilowattrel — Specialties: TBC

Tinkatink — Specialties: Build

Tinkatuff — Specialties: TBC

Tinkaton — Specialties: Engineer

Aerodactyl — Specialties: TBC

Cranidos — Specialties: Crush

Rampardos — Specialties: TBC

Shieldon — Specialties: Crush

Bastiodon — Specialties: TBC

Tyrunt — Specialties: — TBC

Tyrantrum — Specialties: Crush, Litter

Amaura — Specialties: Crush, Litter

Aurorus — Specialties: Crush, Litter

Eevee — Specialties: Trade

Vaporeon — Specialties: Water

Jolteon — Specialties: Generate

Flareon — Specialties: Burn

Espeon — Specialties: Gather

Umbreon — Specialties: Search

Leafeon — Specialties: Grow

Glaceon — Specialties: Trade

Sylveon — Specialties: Hype

Kyogre — Specialties: TBC

Raikou — Specialties: Generate

TBC — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Volcanion — Specialties: Burn

TBC — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Moltres — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

TBC — Specialties: TBC

Mewtwo — Specialties: TBC

Mew — Specialties: TBC

At the time of writing, we haven’t confirmed the entire selection of Pokémon and their specialties in Pokémon Pokopia just yet, but we’ll be updating this guide as soon as we learn more about the rest of the Pokédex.

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.