Despite Pokémon Pokopia being a cosy spin-off from Game Freak’s mainline franchise, it turns out there are plenty of Pokémon available to find – more than even a Pocket Monsters veteran might have expected to find in the Pokédex.

There are not only plenty of Pokémon of various types for your Ditto to find, but those with helpful specialities, too.

Here is a full list of not only all the Pokémon in Pokopia, but their types and specialities too.

How many Pokémon are in Pokopia?

There are 300 Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia, including all regular and Legendary Pokémon you can encounter and add to the Habitat Dex.

As you progress the game’s story and build more habitats, you’ll attract more Pokémon and be able to add them to your in-game Pokédex.

Full list of Pokémon in Pokopia

A close-up of Raikou, one of the Legendaries among the full list of 300 Pokemon in Pokemon Pokopia
Pokémon Pokopia is even full of Legendaries, like Raikou. Game Freak/Omega Force

From #1 to #300, every Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Pokopia is as follows:

  • Bulbasaur — Specialties: Grow
  • Ivysaur — Specialties: Grow
  • Venusaur — Specialties: Grow, Litter
  • Charmander — Specialties: Burn
  • Charmeleon — Specialties: Burn
  • Charizard — Specialties: Burn, Fly
  • Squirtle — Specialties: Water
  • Wartortle — Specialties: Water
  • Blastoise — Specialties: Water, Trade
  • Pidgey — Specialties: Fly, Search
  • Pidgeotto — Specialties: Fly, Search
  • Pidgeot — Specialties: TBC
  • Oddish — Specialties: Grow
  • Gloom — Specialties: Grow
  • Vileplume — Specialties: TBC
  • Bellossom — Specialties: Grow, Hype
  • Paras — Specialties: Search
  • Parasect — Specialties: Searcg
  • Venonat — Specialties: Search
  • Venomoth — Specialties: Search
  • Bellsprout — Specialties: Grow, Litter
  • Weepinbell — Specialties: Grow, Litter
  • Victreebel — Specialties: Grow, Chop
  • Slowpoke — Specialties: Water, Yawn
  • Slowbro — Specialties: Water, Trade
  • Slowking — Specialties: Water, Teleport
  • Magnemite — Specialties: Generate
  • Magneton — Specialties: Generate
  • Magnezone — Specialties: TBC
  • Onix — Specialties: Crush, Bulldoze
  • Steelix — Specialties: TBC
  • Cubone — Specialties: Build
  • Marowak — Specialties: Build
  • Tyrogue — Specialties: Trade
  • Hitmonlee — Specialties: Trade
  • Hitmonchan — Specialties: Trade
  • Hitmontop — Specialties: TBC
  • Koffing — Specialties: TBC
  • Weezing — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Tangrowth — Specialties: Appraise
  • Scyther — Specialties: Chop
  • Scizor — Specialties: Chop
  • Pinsir — Specialties: Chop, Build
  • Magikarp — Specialties: TBC
  • Gyarados — Specialties: Water
  • Ditto — Specialties: Transform
  • Hoothoot — Specialties: Fly, Trade
  • Noctowl — Specialties: Fly, Trade
  • Heracross — Specialties: Chop, Build
  • Volbeat — Specialties: Hype
  • Illumise — Specialties: Hype
  • Gulpin — Specialties: Storage
  • Swalot — Specialties: Storage
  • Cacnea — Specialties: Grow
  • Cacturne — Specialties: Grow, Litter
  • Combee — Specialties: Litter
  • Vespiquen — Specialties: Gather Honey, Search
  • Shellos — Specialties: Water
  • Gastrodon — Specialties: Water, Trade
  • Drifloon — Specialties: Dream Island
  • Drifblim — Specialties: Fly, Gather
  • Drilbur — Specialties: Search
  • Excadrill — Specialties: Chop, Search
  • Timburr — Specialties: Build
  • Gurdurr — Specialties: Build
  • Conkeldurr — Specialties: Build, Crush
  • Litwick — Specialties: Burn
  • Lampent — Specialties: Bur
  • Chandelure — Specialties: TBC

  • Axew — Specialties: Chop
  • Fraxure — Specialties: Chop
  • Haxorus — Specialties: TBC
  • Goomy — Specialties: Water
  • Sliggoo — Specialties: Water
  • Goodra — Specialties: TBA
  • Cramorant — Specialties: Fly, Water
  • Pichu — Specialties: Generate
  • Pikachu — Specialties: Illuminate
  • Raichu — Specialties: Generate, Hype
  • Zubat — Specialties: Search
  • Golbat — Specialties: Search
  • Crobat — Specialties: Chop, Search
  • Meowth — Specialties: Trade
  • Persian — Specialties: Trade, Search
  • Psyduck — Specialties: Search
  • Golduck — Specialties: TBC
  • Growlithe — Specialties: Search, Burn
  • Arcanine — Specialties: TBC
  • Farfetch’d — Specialties: Chop, Build
  • Grimer — Specialties: Litter
  • Muk — Specialties: TBC
  • Gastly — Specialties: Gather
  • Haunter — Specialties: TBC
  • Gengar — Specialties: TBC
  • Voltorb — Specialties: Generate, Explode
  • Electrode — Specialties: Generate, Explode
  • Exeggcute — Specialties: Grow, Teleport
  • Exeggutor — Specialties: Grow, Teleport
  • Happiny — Specialties: Trade
  • Chansey — Specialties: TBC
  • Blissey — Specialties: — TBC
  • Elekid — Specialties: — Generate
  • Electabuzz — Specialties: — TBC
  • Electivire — Specialties: Generate, Crush
  • Lapras — Specialties: Water
  • Munchlax — Specialties: Bulldoze
  • Snorlax (Mosslax) — Specialties: Eat
  • Spinarak — Specialties: Litter
  • Ariados — Specialties: Litter
  • Mareep — Specialties: Litter, Generate
  • Flaaffy — Specialties: Litter, Generate
  • Ampharos — Specialties: TBC
  • Azurill — Specialties: Water, Hype
  • Marill — Specialties: Water, Hype
  • Azumarill — Specialties: Build, Water
  • Paldean Wooper — Specialties: Litter
  • Clodsire — Specialties: Litter/Bulldoze
  • Smeargle — Specialties: Paint
  • Torchic — Specialties: Burn
  • Combusken — Specialties: Burn, Build
  • Blaziken — Specialties: — TBC
  • Wingull — Specialties: Water, Fly
  • Pelipper — Specialties: Water, Fly
  • Makuhita — Specialties: Build, Bulldoze
  • Hariyama — Specialties: Build, Bulldoze
  • Absol — Specialties: TBC
  • Piplup — Specialties: Water
  • Prinplup — Specialties: Water, Trade
  • Empoleon — Specialties: Water, Trade
  • Audino — Specialties: Trade
  • Trubbish — Specialties: Recycle
  • Garbodor — Specialties: Litter, Recycle
  • Zorua — Specialties: Trade
  • Zoroark — Specialties: Chop, Trade
  • Minccino — Specialties: Gather
  • Cinccino — Specialties: Gather, Recycle
  • Grubbin — Specialties: Chop
  • Charjabug — Specialties: TBC
  • Vikavolt — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Pawmi — Specialties: Generate
  • Pawmo — Specialties: Generate, Crush
  • Pawmot — Specialties: Generate Crush
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Ekans — Specialties: TBC
  • Arbok — Specialties: TBC
  • Cleffa — Specialties: Hype
  • Clefairy — Specialties: Hype
  • Clefable — Specialties: Hype, Trade
  • Igglybuff — Specialties: Hype
  • Jigglypuff — Specialties: Hype
  • Wigglytuff — Specialties: TBC
  • Diglett — Specialties: Hype
  • Dugtrio — Specialties: Hype, Crush
  • Machop — Specialties: Build, Gather
  • Machoke — Specialties: Build, Gather
  • Machamp — Specialties: Build, Gather
  • Geodude — Specialties: Crush
  • Graveler — Specialties: Crush
  • Golem — Specialties: Crush, Trade
  • Magby — Specialties: Burn
  • Magmar — Specialties: Burn
  • Magmortar — Specialties: TBC
  • Bonsly — Specialties: Bulldoze
  • Sudowoodo — Specialties: Trade
  • Murkrow — Specialties: Trade, Fly
  • Honchkrow — Specialties: Trade, Fly
  • Larvitar — Specialties: Crush, Bulldoze
  • Pupitar — Specialties: Crush, Bulldoze
  • Tyranitar — Specialties: TBC
  • Lotad — Specialties: Water
  • Lombre — Specialties: Water
  • Ludicolo — Specialties: Water, Hype
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Torkoal — Specialties: Burn
  • Kricketot — Specialties: Hype
  • Kricketune — Specialties: Hype
  • Chatot — Specialties: Fly, Hype
  • Riolu — Specialties: Build
  • Lucario — Specialties: Build
  • Stereo Rotom — Specialties: — DJ
  • Larvesta — Specialties: TBC
  • Volcarona — Specialties: TBC
  • Rowlet — Specialties: Grow
  • Dartrix — Specialties: Chop, Grow
  • Decidueye — Specialties: Chop, Grow
  • Scorbunny — Specialties: Burn
  • Raboot — Specialties: Burn
  • Cinderace — Specialties: TBC
  • Skwovet — Specialties: Search, Hype
  • Greedent — Specialties: Party
  • Rolycoly — Specialties: Burn, Gather
  • Carkol — Specialties: Burn, Gather
  • Coalossal — Specialties: TBC
  • Toxel — Specialties: Generate
  • Toxtricity — Specialties: TBC
  • Fidough — Specialties: Search
  • Dachsbun — Specialties: Search, Trade
  • Charcadet — Specialties: Burn

  • Armarouge — Specialties: TBC
  • Ceruledge — Specialties: TBC
  • Glimmet — Specialties: Litter
  • Glimmora — Specialties: TBC
  • Gimmighoul — Specialties: Collect
  • Gholdengo — Specialties: TBC
  • Vulpix — Specialties: Burn
  • Ninetales — Specialties: Burn
  • Poliwag — Specialties: TBC
  • Poliwhirl — Specialties: Water
  • Poliwrath — Specialties: Water, Build
  • Politoed — Specialties: Water, Hype
  • Abra — Specialties: Teleport
  • Kadabra — Specialties: TBC
  • Alakazam — Specialties: Teleport, Trade
  • Mime Jr. — Specialties: TBC
  • Mr. Mime — Specialties: Gather, Build
  • Porygon — Specialties: Recycle
  • Porygon2 — Specialties: TBC
  • Porygon-Z — Specialties: TBC
  • Dratini — Specialties: Water
  • Dragonair — Specialties: TBC
  • Dragonite — Specialties: Water, Fly
  • Cyndaquil — Specialties: Burn
  • Quilava — Specialties: Burn
  • Typhlosion — Specialties: TBC
  • Misdreavus — Specialties: Trade
  • Mismagius — Specialties: Gather, Trade
  • Girafarig — Specialties: Gather
  • Farigiraf — Specialties: TBC
  • Ralts — Specialties: Teleport, Trade
  • Kirlia — Specialties: TBC
  • Gardevoir — Specialties: TBC
  • Gallade — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Trapinch — Specialties: Bulldoze, Fly
  • Vibrava — Specialties: Bulldoze, Fly
  • Flygon — Specialties: Bulldoze, Fly
  • Swablu — Specialties: Litter
  • Altaria — Specialties: Litter, Fly
  • Duskull — Specialties: Gather
  • Dusclops — Specialties: TBC
  • Dusknoir — Specialties: Gather, Trade
  • Beldum — Specialties: TBC
  • Metang — Specialties: Recycle
  • Metagross — Specialties: TBC
  • Snivy — Specialties: Grow, Litter
  • Servine — Specialties: TBC
  • Serperior — Specialties: TBC
  • Froakie — Specialties: Water
  • Frogadier — Specialties: TBC
  • Greninja — Specialties: TBC
  • Dedenne — Specialties: —
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Rookidee — Specialties: Chop
  • Corvisquire — Specialties: Chop
  • Corviknight — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: — TBC
  • Dreepy — Specialties: Gather, Search
  • Drakloak — Specialties: Gather, Search
  • Dragapult — Specialties: TBC
  • Sprigatito — Specialties: Grow
  • Floragato — Specialties: TBC
  • Meowscarada — Specialties: TBC
  • Wattrel — Specialties: Generate
  • Kilowattrel — Specialties: TBC
  • Tinkatink — Specialties: Build
  • Tinkatuff — Specialties: TBC
  • Tinkaton — Specialties: Engineer
  • Aerodactyl — Specialties: TBC
  • Cranidos — Specialties: Crush
  • Rampardos — Specialties: TBC
  • Shieldon — Specialties: Crush
  • Bastiodon — Specialties: TBC
  • Tyrunt — Specialties: — TBC
  • Tyrantrum — Specialties: Crush, Litter
  • Amaura — Specialties: Crush, Litter
  • Aurorus — Specialties: Crush, Litter
  • Eevee — Specialties: Trade
  • Vaporeon — Specialties: Water
  • Jolteon — Specialties: Generate
  • Flareon — Specialties: Burn
  • Espeon — Specialties: Gather
  • Umbreon — Specialties: Search
  • Leafeon — Specialties: Grow
  • Glaceon — Specialties: Trade
  • Sylveon — Specialties: Hype
  • Kyogre — Specialties: TBC
  • Raikou — Specialties: Generate
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Volcanion — Specialties: Burn
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Moltres — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • TBC — Specialties: TBC
  • Mewtwo — Specialties: TBC
  • Mew — Specialties: TBC

    • At the time of writing, we haven’t confirmed the entire selection of Pokémon and their specialties in Pokémon Pokopia just yet, but we’ll be updating this guide as soon as we learn more about the rest of the Pokédex.

