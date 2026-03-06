Along with Pokémon Pokopia’s cosy habitat-building mechanics and early requests from some familiar faces, one of the first materials that can leave you scratching your head is the Smooth Rock, as its location can be tough to find if you don’t know where to look.

You need it to make the Smooth Tall Grass Habitat for Onix, but the game is not especially clear on where the item is or how the habitat itself is supposed to be put together.

Thankfully, once you know what to look for, it is a fairly simple job. Here is how to get Smooth Rock in Pokémon Pokopia and how the Smooth Tall Grass Habitat works.

How to get Smooth Rock in Pokémon Pokopia

You need to go back to the cave where you first met Onix to find the Smooth Rock. Radio Times Gaming/Game Freak/Omega Force

You can find the Smooth Rock in the cave where you first encounter Onix during the early Yawn Up A Storm request line.

Head back to the cave near the Withered Wasteland area, where Onix was trapped behind the rocks. As you move through the cave, look to the left side before turning right toward Onix’s location, and you should spot a Poké Ball item pickup sitting on a shelf-like block. That item is the Smooth Rock.

This means you do not need to buy it, craft it, or unlock it through a special upgrade path. You simply need to revisit the cave and collect it from that pickup spot.

How to make a Smooth Tall Grass Habitat for Onix in Pokémon Pokopia

You have to combine the Smooth Rock with Dry Grass to make Onix's Habitat Radio Times/Gaming/Game Freak/Omega Force

Once you have the Smooth Rock, you can make the Smooth Tall Grass Habitat for Onix by combining it with four Dry Tall Grass.

Dry Tall Grass is made by using Leafage on the ground that has not been watered. This is the bit that can be confusing, because Dry Tall Grass is not something you purchase or craft from a bench. Instead, you need to find a dry patch and use the move directly there.

After that, place the four Dry Tall Grass in a 2x2 square. Then put the Smooth Rock next to that square. When arranged correctly, the game will confirm that you have restored the Smooth Tall Grass Habitat.

At that point, you can return to Onix and speak to it to finish the request.

