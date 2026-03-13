The new Pokopia event in Pokémon Go has arrived to bring some extra cheer to your next walk, adding two costumed Ditto, a stack of Timed Research objectives, and handy spin bonuses to go with it.

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Celebrating the recent release of Pokémon Pokopia, this limited-time event gives Trainers the chance to catch hat-wearing Ditto and cap-wearing Ditto with possible Shiny variations, alongside an event-themed Special Background.

The festivities do not stop there, either, as there are boosted wild Pokémon spawns, three-star raids, Field Research tasks, Collection Challenges, stickers and a free avatar item to grab.

To make all the new content as easy to navigate as possible, here are the exact dates of the Pokémon Go Pokopia event, and everything you can do until it ends.

When is the Pokémon Go Pokopia event?

The Pokémon Go Pokopia Celebration event has been running since 10 March, and is due to end at 8pm local time on 16 March. As ever with Pokémon Go events, the start and end times are in local time, so you do not need to convert between regions.

What’s new in the Pokémon Go Pokopia event?

The headline additions of the Pokopia event in Pokémon Go are Ditto wearing a hat and Ditto wearing a cap. Both can be encountered during the event, and both have a chance of appearing as a Shiny or with an event-themed Special Background. Costumed Ditto are also using different disguises in the wild during the event — just like their normal versions — so keeping an eye on spawns is well worth it.

Currently, in Pokémon Go, the spawned Pokémon that can be a Ditto in disguise are:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Combee

Drilbur

Goomy

Hitmonchan

Marill

Pikachu

Scyther

Squirtle

Timburr

Pokémon Go Pokopia Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Pokopia Celebration Event comes with many rewards. Radio Times Gaming/Niantic/Scopely

The event-exclusive Timed Research is available throughout Pokémon Go’s Pokopia Celebration, but make sure you finish it and claim every reward before 8pm local time on 16 March, otherwise it disappears for good. The overall completion reward is 10,000 XP and 10 Pokopia stickers.

The full Timed Research tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 25 Pokémon — 10 Ditto Candy



Explore 1km — Pikachu encounter



Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms — 5 Great Balls



Send 5 Gifts to friends — 3,000 Stardust



Catch 50 Pokémon — Snorlax encounter



Explore 2km — 10 Pinap Berries



Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms — 10 Rare Candy



Complete 15 Field Research tasks — Tangrowth encounter



Catch 75 Pokémon — Ditto wearing a cap encounter



Explore 3km — Ditto wearing a hat encounter



Step completion rewards

10,000 XP



10 Pokopia stickers

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Pokémon Go Pokopia Collection Challenge rewards

There are two Collection Challenges during the Pokopia Celebration event. Radio Times Gaming/Niantic/Scopely

Pokémon Go has two catch-themed Collection Challenges running during the Pokopia event. Both need to be completed before 8pm local time on 16 March if you want the rewards and the medal progress.

Pokopia Collection Challenge 1

Catch:

Combee



Pikachu



Scyther



Zorua

Reward:

Ditto wearing a cap encounter The cap Ditto will also have a special background



Pokopia Collection Challenge 2

Catch:

Goomy



Hitmonchan



Marill



Sudowoodo

Reward:

Ditto wearing a hat encounter The cap Ditto will also have a special background



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Pokémon Go Pokopia Field Research tasks and rewards

Spinning PokéStops during the event can give you event Field Research. If you pick up these tasks during the event, you can still finish them afterwards.

Here are the Field Research tasks and rewards:

Catch 5 Pokémon — 3 Poké Balls, 3 Razz Berries, or 1,000 Stardust



Catch 10 Pokémon — Hitmonchan, Sudowoodo, or Scyther encounter



Catch a Ditto — 1 Rare Candy



Explore 1km — Gulpin, Marill, or Pikachu encounter



Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms — Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter



Win 3 raids — Lapras, Snorlax, or Dragonite encounter

Pokémon Go Pokopia wild spawns

Spawns during the Pokopia event include the Kanto starters, Drilbur, Hitmonchan, and more. Radio Times Gaming/Niantic/Scopely

The following Pokémon are appearing more often in the wild during the Pokopia event:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Combee

Drilbur

Goomy

Hitmonchan

Marill

Pikachu

Scyther

Squirtle

Sudowoodo

Timburr

Zorua

The official Pokémon Go event page specifically highlights Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Sudowoodo and Zorua among the featured wild encounters, with the note that lucky players may find Shinies.

The only Pokémon among those on this Pokopia event spawn list that currently cannot be Shiny is Drilbur.

Pokémon Go Pokopia raids

There are three event-themed Pokémon in Three-Star Raids during the Pokopia Celebration event:

Lapras



Snorlax



Dragonite

The official event page also says these raid bosses can appear as Shiny or with an event-themed Special Background if you get lucky.

Pokémon Go Pokopia event bonuses

The Pokopia Celebration bonuses are all geared towards getting out and spinning stops:

2x XP for spinning PokéStops



10x XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time



Increased chance to encounter Shiny Sudowoodo and Shiny Zorua

That makes this a particularly nice event for anyone still working through level XP goals while also hunting the new costume Ditto.

Avatar item and stickers

There is also a new free avatar item, the Ditto Eye Mask, available from the in-game shop during the event, and it will remain available after the event ends. Event-themed stickers can be obtained by spinning PokéStops and Gyms, opening Gifts, and completing Timed Research tasks.

Can Ditto wearing a hat and Ditto wearing a cap be Shiny?

Yes, both of the new costumed Ditto can be Shiny during Pokemon Go’s Pokopia Celebration event. The official Pokémon Go announcement also confirms they can come with an event-themed Special Background, which gives them a little extra collector appeal if luck is on your side.

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