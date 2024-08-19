As this is a Pokémon who can change form in the middle of battle, fans are speculating whether this means the Dynamax mechanic is on its way too.

This is where a Pokémon temporarily transforms in battle, allowing it to use more powerful moves. A bit like the Digivolution in Digimon.

Anyway, these are only speculations, but let's take a closer look at the Morpeko tease.

Is Dynamax coming to Pokémon Go? Morpeko tease explained

So, is the Dynamax mechanic coming to Pokémon Go? Well, we know for sure that Morpeko is on their way because of the trailer with the title: "Something hungry is coming to Pokémon GO?!"

Check out the trailer below:

We reckon this seems like quite a big trailer solely for the purpose of one Pokémon. We love Morpeko, but could this be Niantic's way of hyping up a whole new gameplay mechanic?

In a separate blog post titled Something Big is Coming, they said: "A new season means big changes, big battles, and… big Pokémon?"

This sounds promising...

When could Dynamax come to Pokémon Go? Our speculation

So, when can we expect to see this? Well, if we take a look at the last blog post that said "a new season means big changes", then we would assume it'll be next season.

An educated guess is that Dynamax could come to Pokémon Go at the start of the next season, which is 3rd September 2024.

We'll update this page as soon as we know for sure!

