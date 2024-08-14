This means there’s no better time for players to assemble their squad and prepare for battle!

Before the fight begins, we’ve assembled the best Mega Kangaskhan counters along with its weaknesses, which are perfect preparations ahead of battle.

How to get Mega Kangaskhan in Pokémon Go

Mega Kangaskhan is only available to capture during Mega Evolution Raids, which are only active at specific times of the year.

More like this

Players must defeat the Pokémon alone or with the help of other Trainers to guarantee its addition to the Pokédex.

Alongside capturing Mega Kangaskhan, players can also earn Mega Energy. The faster the Raid is completed, the higher amount of Mega Energy is earned.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mega Kangaskhan will appear in Mega Raids from 12th August 2024 until 21st August 2024, meaning players have nine days to capture the Pokémon.

After plenty of waiting, we now know when we can face off against Kangaskhan in a Raid, and have the opportunity to add the Normal-type Pokémon to our ever-expanding collection.

Mega Kangaskhan weaknesses in Pokémon Go

As a Normal-type Pokémon, Mega Kangaskhan’s only weakness is Fighting-types, meaning there are plenty of Pokémon that can land Super Effective moves during the heat of battle.

Even when selecting a Pokémon with plenty of Fighting-type moves in the arsenal, it’s still best to pick those capable of dealing the most damage as fast as possible.

Mega Kangaskhan counters in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon to counter Mega Kangaskhan are those that know quick and powerful attacks perfect for depleting the health bar with ease.

We recommend using Lucario in either Mega or Regular form, thanks to its Counter and Close Combat moves.

Machamp’s Shadow or Regular form is also a viable pick, along with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch, which are perfect for maximum impact.

Other options include Terrakion, Keldeo, Conkeldurr and Blaziken. As long as players stick with Pokémon armed with Fighting moves, the chances of defeating Mega Kangaskhan are high.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.