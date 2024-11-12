Planet Coaster 2 brings the theme park sim to the current generation, with awesome visuals, multiplayer options, and even the added dimension of a waterpark. Definitely one to play if you want some variety to this year's games.

It looks awesome, but is it included in Game Pass? Or is there any other way to play without forking out the full price?

Let's take a look at the best cheap ways to play Planet Coaster 2.

Is Planet Coaster 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

At the time of writing, Planet Coaster 2 is not on Xbox Game Pass.

To quote the official website, "We currently have no plans to launch Planet Coaster 2 on Xbox Game Pass."

A pretty straight answer! However, we'll update this page if anything changes. Game Pass does update monthly, after all.

For now, though, is it on any other subscription service?

Is Planet Coaster 2 on any subscription services?

It doesn't look like Planet Coaster is included in any other subscription service, either.

However, like with Game Pass, other services update their options on a monthly basis.

So, if it appears on PlayStation Plus, or anything else, we'll let you know right here.

Best price cheap deals for Planet Coaster 2

However, if you really fancy crafting an epic theme park but don't want to pay full price, there are other ways. And if you're playing on PC, you're in luck.

CD Keys has an offer that knocks a fair bit off the price. Rather than the full £39.99, you can get it for £28.49.

Grab it now!

