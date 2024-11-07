Keep reading to find out if Planet Coaster 2 is multiplayer so you can build the greatest park ever, or at the very least, give it a good go.

Is Planet Coaster 2 multiplayer?

The simple answer is yes, Planet Coaster 2 is multiplayer after Frontier Developments included it this year from launch.

However, this isn’t traditional multiplayer; two or more players cannot be in the same park at the same time editing. So there is multiplayer, but it’s not necessarily co-op.

You will share the park with other players, and when you log on, they may have done some tweaks or changes, with players also able to take on different roles within the park, but unfortunately, you can’t all be editing and building at the same time.

There is no word about whether a more traditional co-op experience will be added, but we will have to wait and see.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How can you play with other people in Planet Coaster 2?

Planet Coaster 2

You must create a new world in Franchise mode to set up a multiplayer game. You will have various options when setting up the mode, including Franchise Profile and Membership. Your Franchise code is listed below, too.

Using this code, you can invite other players to join your world and work together. Despite not having an active co-op, you can leave notes and tips for the other players working on your park to keep the process as collaborative as possible.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.