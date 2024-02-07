Persona 3 Reload missing persons explained: All locations & rewards
Only your Persona can save these persons.
As part of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES) in Persona 3 Reload, it’s your duty to become your Persona and enter Tartarus Tower to eliminate shadows and rescue missing persons – the latter of which we have all the locations for, and the rewards you’ll get for finding them.
From time to time during your stint at Gekkoukan High School, SEES member Elizabeth will let you know about people who have gone missing, and while rescuing these missing persons is optional, you will get a lot of goodies for doing so.
If you don’t rescue them, big characters can be lost forever and you won’t be able to max out your Social Link.
But as Persona 3 Reload takes place in school, you’ll want to make sure you don’t neglect your school duties as you try and save the day, something our classroom answers guide will make short work of.
Fortunately, though, Persona 3 Reload has an excellent soundtrack to listen to while you study.
But enough dilly-dallying, there are good folks who need your help!
Below are all the missing persons in Persona 3 Reload, separated into their deadlines of when they need to be rescued.
It’s ideally better to wait until all missing persons are announced for a certain deadline before heading into Tartarus Tower so that you can get them all at once, saving you from making multiple trips.
Missing persons deadline of 6th July
Ayako Yoshimoto (18th June – 6th July)
- Location – Floor 50
- Reward – Recarm skill card and Letter of Thanks
Kenjiro Tsutsumi (26th June – 6th July)
- Locations – Floor 56
- Reward – 40,000 Yen
Yoshimi Miyama (26th June – 6th July)
- Location – Floor 64
- Reward – Black Quartz (x2)
Missing persons deadline of 5th August
There’s only two days to get these two rescued, so be sure to get it done as soon as possible.
Yasuko Murabayashi (3rd August – 5th August)
- Location – Floor 79
- Reward – Emerald (x4)
Shuichi Niimura (3rd August – 5th August)
- Location – Floor 84
- Reward – Shift Boost skill card.
Missing persons deadline of 4th September
Satsuki Onozuka (19th August – 4th September)
- Location – Floor 101
- Reward – Divine Grace skill card
Hirotaka Tanigami (29th August – 4th September)
- Location – Floor 109
- Reward – Malachite (x20)
Reiko Makita (3rd September – 4th September)
Be sure to rush to Reiko, as you only have one evening to rescue her.
- Location – Floor 114
- Reward – Mediarama
Missing persons deadline of 3rd October
Bunkichi Kitamura (12th September – 3rd October)
- Location – Floor 120
- Reward – Homunculus (x4)
Aki Kirobe (22nd September – 3rd October)
- Location – Floor 135
- Reward – Magic Talisman
Yasunobu Shimozono (22nd September – 3rd October)
- Location – Floor 140
- Reward – 100,000 Yen
Missing persons deadline of 2nd November
Maiko Oohashi (21st October – 2nd November)
- Location – Floor 146
- Reward – Felt Doll
Ryohei Nakatsugawa (21st October – 2nd November)
- Location – Floor 159
- Reward – Berserker’s Seal
Takeko Hiraoka (30th October – 2nd November)
- Location – Floor 165
- Reward – Avaricious Ring
Missing persons deadline of 1st December
Tomoyuki Itami (27th November – 1st December)
- Location – Floor 177
- Reward – Omega Drive
Katsue Sugi (28th November – 1st December)
- Location – Floor 196
- Reward – Diamond (x3)
Missing persons deadline of 30th December
Yumiko Sasamaki (22nd December – 30th December)
- Location – Floor 209
- Reward – Scintillating Coin (x2)
Nobuko Fukuchi (22nd December – 30th December)
- Location – Floor 221
- Reward – Ruby (x3)
Missing persons deadline of 30th January
Fumika Terado (15th January – 30th January)
- Location – Floor 232
- Reward – Soma
Mitsutoshi Okimoto (15th January 15 – 30th January)
- Location – Floor 250
- Reward – Salvation
