If you don’t rescue them, big characters can be lost forever and you won’t be able to max out your Social Link.

But as Persona 3 Reload takes place in school, you’ll want to make sure you don’t neglect your school duties as you try and save the day, something our classroom answers guide will make short work of.

Fortunately, though, Persona 3 Reload has an excellent soundtrack to listen to while you study.

But enough dilly-dallying, there are good folks who need your help!

Persona 3 Reload missing persons explained: All locations & rewards

Below are all the missing persons in Persona 3 Reload, separated into their deadlines of when they need to be rescued.

It’s ideally better to wait until all missing persons are announced for a certain deadline before heading into Tartarus Tower so that you can get them all at once, saving you from making multiple trips.

Missing persons deadline of 6th July

Ayako Yoshimoto (18th June – 6th July)

Location – Floor 50

– Floor 50 Reward – Recarm skill card and Letter of Thanks

Kenjiro Tsutsumi (26th June – 6th July)

Locations – Floor 56

– Floor 56 Reward – 40,000 Yen

Yoshimi Miyama (26th June – 6th July)

Location – Floor 64

– Floor 64 Reward – Black Quartz (x2)

Missing persons deadline of 5th August

There’s only two days to get these two rescued, so be sure to get it done as soon as possible.

Yasuko Murabayashi (3rd August – 5th August)

Location – Floor 79

– Floor 79 Reward – Emerald (x4)

Shuichi Niimura (3rd August – 5th August)

Location – Floor 84

– Floor 84 Reward – Shift Boost skill card.

Missing persons deadline of 4th September

Satsuki Onozuka (19th August – 4th September)

Location – Floor 101

– Floor 101 Reward – Divine Grace skill card

Hirotaka Tanigami (29th August – 4th September)

Location – Floor 109

– Floor 109 Reward – Malachite (x20)

Reiko Makita (3rd September – 4th September)

Be sure to rush to Reiko, as you only have one evening to rescue her.

Location – Floor 114

– Floor 114 Reward – Mediarama

Missing persons deadline of 3rd October

Bunkichi Kitamura (12th September – 3rd October)

Location – Floor 120

– Floor 120 Reward – Homunculus (x4)

Aki Kirobe (22nd September – 3rd October)

Location – Floor 135

– Floor 135 Reward – Magic Talisman

Yasunobu Shimozono (22nd September – 3rd October)

Location – Floor 140

– Floor 140 Reward – 100,000 Yen

Missing persons deadline of 2nd November

Maiko Oohashi (21st October – 2nd November)

Location – Floor 146

– Floor 146 Reward – Felt Doll

Ryohei Nakatsugawa (21st October – 2nd November)

Location – Floor 159

– Floor 159 Reward – Berserker’s Seal

Takeko Hiraoka (30th October – 2nd November)

Location – Floor 165

– Floor 165 Reward – Avaricious Ring

Missing persons deadline of 1st December

Tomoyuki Itami (27th November – 1st December)

Location – Floor 177

– Floor 177 Reward – Omega Drive

Katsue Sugi (28th November – 1st December)

Location – Floor 196

– Floor 196 Reward – Diamond (x3)

Missing persons deadline of 30th December

Yumiko Sasamaki (22nd December – 30th December)

Location – Floor 209

– Floor 209 Reward – Scintillating Coin (x2)

Nobuko Fukuchi (22nd December – 30th December)

Location – Floor 221

– Floor 221 Reward – Ruby (x3)

Missing persons deadline of 30th January

Fumika Terado (15th January – 30th January)

Location – Floor 232

– Floor 232 Reward – Soma

Mitsutoshi Okimoto (15th January 15 – 30th January)

Location – Floor 250

– Floor 250 Reward – Salvation

February 2024 games

