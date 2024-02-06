Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

There are a few ways to pick up a copy of the soundtrack, with it arriving on streaming platforms this Spring.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack, including who composed it, where you can listen to it, and the full list of songs on its tracklist.

Who composed the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack?

The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack was composed by Atsushi Kitajoh, who provided original pieces of music for the game and rearranged the original soundtrack composed by Shoji Meguro.

Alongside Atsushi Kitajoh’s new tracks and the rearranged versions of Shoji Meguro’s original pieces, the soundtrack in Persona 3 Reload also features Lotus Juice. The lead female vocalist for the remake is Azumi Takahashi.

Where can I listen to the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack?

You can listen to the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack on CD right now if you manage to pick up a copy of its Aigis Edition. You can also listen to a digital copy of its soundtrack if you buy either the Digital Premium or Digital Deluxe Edition.

Given that the Aigis Edition of the game with the physical soundtrack on CD costs £169.99 on Amazon, you’ll be wondering if you can buy the soundtrack and listen to it separately.

For now, the only way you can get hold of the physical soundtrack is to buy the Aigis Edition, but that’s set to change.

It has been revealed (thanks, PersonaCentral!) that the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack will be released separately on 24th April 2024.

Atlus has revealed that the soundtrack will be released as a physical CD and on digital and streaming platforms, which means it should be live on Spotify from 24th April.

The CD soundtrack contains 60 tracks across two discs, while digital copies include two bonus songs on top of those 60: ‘Burn My Dread -Reload-’ and ‘Deep Breath Deep Breath Reincarnation -Reload-’.

Full Persona 3 Reload soundtrack songs list

The full Persona 3 Reload soundtrack contains 62 tracks (60 on the physical CD and 62 on digital downloads). The full Persona 3 Reload track list is as follows:

Full Moon Full Life

Aria of the Soul

This Mysterious Feeling

Want To Be Close -Reload-

Troubled

Crisis

Shadow

Unavoidable Battle

Tranquillity -Reload-

When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars -Reload-

Iwatodai Dorm -Reload-

The Voice Someone Calls

tartarus_0d01

Mass Destruction -Reload-

After the Battle

Colour Your Night

Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload-

Master of Shadow -Reload-

Paulownia Mall -Reload-

The Meaning of Armbands

tartarus_0d02

An Unexpected Premonition

Fearful Experience

Calamity

During the Exams…

Everyone loves 1989

Joy

tartarus_0d03

Deep Mentality -Reload-

It’s Going Down Now

The Path is Open

The Path Was Closed

Changing Seasons -Reload-

Basement

Master of Tartarus -Reload-

It’s Alright…

Living With Determination

tartarus_0d04

Kyoto

Afternoon Break

Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities -Reload-

tartarus_0d05

Memories from 10 Years Ago -Reminiscence-

Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation-

Mistic

Strength of Heart

Memories of the City

Memories of School

Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrange-

tartarus_0d06

That Which Comes from the Darkness

Battle Hymn of the Soul

Nyx

Determination

Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload-

Enduring Bonds

Because I Will Protect You -Reload-

Memories of You-Reload-

Memories of You -Reload Instrumental-

Full Moon Full Life -Opening Movie version-

Burn My Dread -Reload-

Deep Breath Deep Breath Reincarnation -Reload-

