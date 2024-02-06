Persona 3 Reload soundtrack: Full track list
You'll reload this soundtrack time and time again.
While you can argue about the quality of each Persona game, you can never deny that they all have awesome soundtracks. The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack is no different, and you’ll be glad to learn that you can listen to it outside the game!
The full track list has been revealed and there are some certified bangers across its 60+ songs.
There are a few ways to pick up a copy of the soundtrack, with it arriving on streaming platforms this Spring.
Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack, including who composed it, where you can listen to it, and the full list of songs on its tracklist.
Who composed the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack?
The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack was composed by Atsushi Kitajoh, who provided original pieces of music for the game and rearranged the original soundtrack composed by Shoji Meguro.
Alongside Atsushi Kitajoh’s new tracks and the rearranged versions of Shoji Meguro’s original pieces, the soundtrack in Persona 3 Reload also features Lotus Juice. The lead female vocalist for the remake is Azumi Takahashi.
Where can I listen to the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack?
You can listen to the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack on CD right now if you manage to pick up a copy of its Aigis Edition. You can also listen to a digital copy of its soundtrack if you buy either the Digital Premium or Digital Deluxe Edition.
Given that the Aigis Edition of the game with the physical soundtrack on CD costs £169.99 on Amazon, you’ll be wondering if you can buy the soundtrack and listen to it separately.
For now, the only way you can get hold of the physical soundtrack is to buy the Aigis Edition, but that’s set to change.
It has been revealed (thanks, PersonaCentral!) that the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack will be released separately on 24th April 2024.
Atlus has revealed that the soundtrack will be released as a physical CD and on digital and streaming platforms, which means it should be live on Spotify from 24th April.
The CD soundtrack contains 60 tracks across two discs, while digital copies include two bonus songs on top of those 60: ‘Burn My Dread -Reload-’ and ‘Deep Breath Deep Breath Reincarnation -Reload-’.
Full Persona 3 Reload soundtrack songs list
The full Persona 3 Reload soundtrack contains 62 tracks (60 on the physical CD and 62 on digital downloads). The full Persona 3 Reload track list is as follows:
- Full Moon Full Life
- Aria of the Soul
- This Mysterious Feeling
- Want To Be Close -Reload-
- Troubled
- Crisis
- Shadow
- Unavoidable Battle
- Tranquillity -Reload-
- When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars -Reload-
- Iwatodai Dorm -Reload-
- The Voice Someone Calls
- tartarus_0d01
- Mass Destruction -Reload-
- After the Battle
- Colour Your Night
- Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload-
- Master of Shadow -Reload-
- Paulownia Mall -Reload-
- The Meaning of Armbands
- tartarus_0d02
- An Unexpected Premonition
- Fearful Experience
- Calamity
- During the Exams…
- Everyone loves 1989
- Joy
- tartarus_0d03
- Deep Mentality -Reload-
- It’s Going Down Now
- The Path is Open
- The Path Was Closed
- Changing Seasons -Reload-
- Basement
- Master of Tartarus -Reload-
- It’s Alright…
- Living With Determination
- tartarus_0d04
- Kyoto
- Afternoon Break
- Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities -Reload-
- tartarus_0d05
- Memories from 10 Years Ago -Reminiscence-
- Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation-
- Mistic
- Strength of Heart
- Memories of the City
- Memories of School
- Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrange-
- tartarus_0d06
- That Which Comes from the Darkness
- Battle Hymn of the Soul
- Nyx
- Determination
- Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload-
- Enduring Bonds
- Because I Will Protect You -Reload-
- Memories of You-Reload-
- Memories of You -Reload Instrumental-
- Full Moon Full Life -Opening Movie version-
- Burn My Dread -Reload-
- Deep Breath Deep Breath Reincarnation -Reload-
