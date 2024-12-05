Is Path of Exile 2 crossplay? Multiplayer options explained
Can you join forces with console and PC players?
The launch of Path of Exile 2 is right around the corner, much to the delight of fans patiently waiting for the servers to switch on.
Grinding Gear Games' anticipated sequel sees players crawling through dungeons and slaying all kinds of creatures looking to bring their campaign to an early end.
Crossplay has become a staple of all modern-day game releases, allowing players to join forces regardless of which platform they choose to play on.
But does Path of Exile 2 have crossplay capabilities? Keep on reading for everything there is to know.
Is Path of Exile 2 crossplay?
Path of Exile 2 will have full crossplay functionality, meaning players of all platforms can load into the action together.
The addition of crossplay is a huge step forward from its sequel, as the feature was exclusive to PC and Mac and for Xbox and PlayStation.
Joining a player on another platform is a simple process. Simply send them a request and join their party before heading into battle.
Does Path of Exile 2 have cross-progression?
On top of crossplay, Path of Exile 2 also features cross-progression, meaning all progression will transfer over to each platform you decide to play on.
In addition to cross-progression, Grinding Gear Games has also confirmed the ability for players to play between both Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2 accounts and all microtransactions transferring across the two.
This is great news for those worried about their purchases being locked to one game.
Jon Nicholson is a Freelance Gaming Writer, specialising in the Call of Duty franchise. He previously worked for Gfinity, GGRecon and Red Bull writing a variety of gaming news and guides. Alongside his previous work, he's a Freelance News Writer for Esports Insider.