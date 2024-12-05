Crossplay has become a staple of all modern-day game releases, allowing players to join forces regardless of which platform they choose to play on.

But does Path of Exile 2 have crossplay capabilities? Keep on reading for everything there is to know.

Is Path of Exile 2 crossplay?

Path of Exile 2 will have full crossplay functionality, meaning players of all platforms can load into the action together.

The addition of crossplay is a huge step forward from its sequel, as the feature was exclusive to PC and Mac and for Xbox and PlayStation.

Joining a player on another platform is a simple process. Simply send them a request and join their party before heading into battle.

Does Path of Exile 2 have cross-progression?

On top of crossplay, Path of Exile 2 also features cross-progression, meaning all progression will transfer over to each platform you decide to play on.

In addition to cross-progression, Grinding Gear Games has also confirmed the ability for players to play between both Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2 accounts and all microtransactions transferring across the two.

This is great news for those worried about their purchases being locked to one game.

