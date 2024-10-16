We've been waiting for Off The Grid for two years, and it's awesome that the game is almost here.

It looks exactly like what you'd expect from a Blomkamp idea brought to the gaming sphere; high tech warfare, futuristic weapons, and a dark sense of humour tying it all together.

Once it arrives, though, will crossplay be available?

More like this

On Fortnite, for example, gamers on PlayStation can play with those on Xbox and PC.

Will this be the case for Off The Grid, or will we be secluded to those on our own platform?

Let's take a look.

Is Off The Grid crossplay? Multiplayer between platforms explained

Off The Grid. Gunzilla Games

At the time of writing, it looks like Off The Grid does not have a crossplay option. This is a bit of a shame, because the game is available on the three big platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC), and crossplay would have made it quite the online event.

But we're sure it'll be an absolute blast, even if we won't be in the same battles as some of our friends.

Things might change in the future, too. It's not unknown for a game to support crossplay later on, after it didn't at launch.

If anything does change, we'll be sure to update this very page. Until then, check out how to enter the early access here.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.