The game uses Blockchain and NFT technology, which, as the Epic Games Store listing explains, "Before purchasing any cryptocurrency or digital assets… players should do their own research. Player purchases through third-party marketplaces are made at their own risk."

It’s worth mentioning that its use of NFTs is completely optional.

With that in mind, here’s how to get Off The Grid early access.

How to get Off The Grid early access

To get Off The Grid early access on PS5 and PC, you simply need to download the game for free from the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store, respectively.

It’s more complicated to get the game on Xbox Series X/S.

Here’s how to get Off The Grid early access on Xbox:

Install the Xbox Insider Hub app (if you haven’t done so already)

Open the app and join the Xbox Insider program if you haven’t already

Head to the Previews tab and locate Off The Grid

Select it and choose to Join

Space for Xbox players is in limited numbers and is first-come, first-served, so you may have already missed out. It’s also only available to Xbox players in Europe and North America.

As the game is in early access, and not in its final form, "you’re stepping into a game that is still under development".

The official website’s blog post about the Xbox early access continues, adding, "You might run into the occasional bug or see something that’s not quite finished – and we welcome all the feedback you’ll send our way about your experience.

"Our teams will continue packing in features and improvements to craft the most exciting and innovative battle royale ever!"

What is Off The Grid? Gameplay and story details

Off The Grid. Gunzilla Games

Off The Grid is a free-to-play PvP and PvE battle royale from developer Gunzilla Games and creative vision of Neill Blomkamp – yep, the director of District 9, Elysium, Gran Turismo, Chappie and more.

Set on the fictional dark cyberpunk Teardrop Island, you’ll "slash, bash, and shoot your way through an intense 150-player melee", according to the game’s official website.

You’ll "earn loot, trade items, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll make it to the top".

During the online battle royale shenanigans, you’ll have to try and complete a 60-hour narrative campaign. In this campaign, you’ll "take on jobs for video game companies, scour Teardrop Island for its secrets, and help Cobra find the missing piece of his past".

It’s worth checking out the official gameplay trailer to see the game and its world in action:

As you may have seen in the trailer above, you can shoot your opponents' cyberlimbs off and take them for yourself. You can also pick them up as loot. There are over 30 limb upgrades to find and equip.

Time to find out what Neill Blomkamp and the team at Gunzilla Games have been cooking up.

