The quests will see you getting into some tricky spots, however, so be sure to clue yourself up on the best Oblivion Remastered build before you dive in.

Of course, you could just use console commands and cheats – or even mods – to cheese your way through it.

If you want to do it as The Nine intended, then we’d recommend you pick up the Skeleton Key as well, as it will be very handy to have in your back pocket.

But a dark world of assassination awaits, so let’s get to it!

How to join the Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered

Lucien Lachance in Oblivion Remastered. Bethesda Game Studios

To join the Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered, you have to murder an innocent NPC and then sleep in a safe bed away from any enemies before the Brotherhood reveals itself to you.

Once you do, you will see the message "Your killing has been observed by forces unknown..." at the top-left corner of the screen.

Ideally, you want to kill an NPC who is out of the way and won’t land you in hot water.

You also want to make sure not to kill any quest-specific NPCs or merchants. You can tell who these are as a crown icon will appear when you look at them.

Sorry Arvin, I hardly knew ya. Bethesda Game Studios

Captain Renault from the tutorial is an easy choice if you are starting a fresh playthrough, as they die during the ambush on the Emperor. Failing that, there are beggars that can be discreetly disposed of on the outskirts of the Imperial City.

Once you’ve killed some poor hapless wretch and you fall asleep, you’ll see a message, "The air grows chill and a shadow approaches…" When you wake up, you’ll automatically start a conversation with someone called Lucien Lachance.

Lucien will tell you that in order to join the Dark Brotherhood for real, you will have to off another person called Rufio. Lucien will give you a dagger, the Blade of Woe, for you to complete the job with.

Rudio and where to find him. Bethesda Game Studios, Radio Times

Rufio can be found in the Inn of Ill Omen, which is located north of Bravil.

Enter the inn then go into the basement that is immediately on your left. In the basement, walk to the last door. Enter, and kill Rufio.

Once you have done the deed, you can go to sleep in his bed (how morbid) and Lucien will approach once more to tell you to head to an abandoned house close to the eastern wall of Cheydinhal.

You will need to pick the lock to gain entry, and inside, you will be able to tell it’s the right house as the door to the basement has a skull and red handprint painted on it.

You won’t be able to get in without a password, though, so select "Sanguine, my Brother" when prompted.

From there, you will be able to take on all the Dark Brotherhood quests.

