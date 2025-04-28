If you're looking for a list of what's on offer, we've put together a list of every main quest, guild quest and side quest in Oblivion Remastered.

All Oblivion Remastered main quests

There are a total of 18 main quests to complete during your journey through Cyrodiil.

Here is a full list of every main quest in Oblivion Remastered:

Tutorial

Deliver the Amulet

Find the Heir

Breaking the Siege of Kvatch

Weynon Priory

The Path of Dawn

Dagon Shrine

Spies

Blood of the Daedra

Blood of the Divines

Miscarcand

Bruma Gate

Allies of Bruma

Defense of Bruma

Great Gate

Paradise

Light the Dragonfires

Imperial Dragon Armor

All Oblivion Remastered guild quests

In Oblivion Remastered, you have the chance to join various guilds, each of which comes with their own set of unique missions to complete.

Here is a full list of every guild quest in Oblivion Remastered, separated by guild:

Dark Brotherhood quests

A Knife in the Dark

A Watery Grave

Accidents Happen

Scheduled for Execution

The Assassinated Man

The Lonely Wanderer

Bad Medicine

Whodunit?

Permanent Retirement

The Purification

Affairs of a Wizard

Next of Kin

Broken Vows

Final Justice

A Matter of Honor

The Coldest Sleep

A Kiss Before Dying

Following a Lead

Honor Thy Mother

Whispers of Death

The Renegade Shadowscale

Darkness Eternal

A Dark Exile

Another Dark Exile

Eternal Exile

Fighters Guild quests

A Rat Problem

The Unfortunate Shopkeeper Den of Thieves

The Desolate Mine

The Wandering Scholar

The Stone of St. Alessia

The Desolate Mine

Amelion's Debt

The Fugitives

The Noble's Daughter

Mystery at Harlun's Watch

Unfinished Business

Drunk and Disorderly

The Master's Son

More Unfinished Business

Azani Blackheart

Trolls of Forsaken Mine

Information Gathering

Infiltration

The Hist

Expelled from the Fighters Guild (Only available if you get kicked out of the guild)

Mages Guild quests

Join the Mages Guild

Anvil Recommendation

Bravil Recommendation

Bruma Recommendation

Cheydinhal Recommendation

Chorrol Recommendation

Leyawiin Recommendation

Skingrad Recommendation

A Mage's Staff

Ulterior Motives

Vahtacen's Secret

Necromancer's Moon

Liberation or Apprehension>

Information at a Price

A Plot Revealed

The Necromancer's Amulet

The Bloodworm Helm

Ambush

Confront the King

Alchemy Acquisitions

Mages Guild Suspension (Only available if you get kicked out of the guild)

Thieves Guild quests

Finding the Thieves Guild

May the Best Thief Win

Untaxing the Poor

The Elven Maiden

Ahdarji's Heirloom

Misdirection

Lost Histories

Taking Care of Lex

Turning a Blind Eye

Arrow of Extrication

Boots of Springheel Jak

The Ultimate Heist

Independent Thievery

Cast out of the Thieves Guild (Optional. Only available if you get kicked out of the guild)

All Oblivion Remastered side quests

Here are all of the Oblivion Remastered side quests, grouped by location:

The Imperial City

An Unexpected Voyage

Burning Trail

Buy a house in the Imperial City

Imperial Corruption

Order of the Virtuous Blood

Origin of the Gray Prince

The Collector Nothing You Can Possess Secrets of the Ayleids

Unfriendly Competition

Vampire Cure

Anvil

Pilgrimage

The Ghost Ship of Anvil

The Siren's Deception

Where Spirits Have Lease

Bravil

Buying a house in Bravil

Caught in the Hunt

The Forlorn Watchman

Through A Nightmare, Darkly

Bruma

A Brotherhood Betrayed

Buying a house in Bruma

Lifting the Vale

Two Sides of the Coin

Cheydinhal

A Brush with Death

Buying a house in Cheydinhal

Corruption and Conscience

The Sword of the Crusader

The Wayward Knight

Chorrol

A Shadow over Hackdirt

Buying a house in Chorrol

Canvas the Castle

Separated at Birth Legacy Lost Sins of the Father

The Killing Field

Kvatch

Breaking the Siege of Kvatch

The Battle for Castle Kvatch

A Wound In Time

Saving Time Itself

Leyawiin

Buying a house in Leyawiin

Knights of the White Stallion

Mazoga the Orc

Raid of Greyland

Tears of the Saviour

Whom Gods Annoy

Skingrad

Buying a house in Skingrad

Helping Hands

Paranoia

Seeking Your Roots

The Rosethorn Cache

Inns and settlements

A Venerable Vintage (Weye)

Bear Seasons (Shardock)

Go Fish (Weye)

Goblin Trouble (Crestbridge Camp)

No Stone Unturned (Imperial Bridge Inn)

Origin of the Gray Prince

Revenge Served Cold (Harm's Folly)

The Arena

The Gravefinder's Repose (Roxey Inn)

The Potato Snatcher (Faregyl Inn)

The Sunken One (Shetcombe Farm)

When the Vow Breaks (Whitmond Farm)

Zero Visibility (Aleswell)

