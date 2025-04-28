Oblivion Remastered quests: Full list of main missions, guild quests and side quests
Your Oblivion Remastered quest-ions answered!
Oblivion did many things well, and one of the main things was quests – something Oblivion Remastered has certainly managed to replicate.
Whether you're a Cyrodiil veteran or enjoying the game for the first time, there's a huge number of main missions and side quests to keep you busy.
If you're looking for a list of what's on offer, we've put together a list of every main quest, guild quest and side quest in Oblivion Remastered.
All Oblivion Remastered main quests
There are a total of 18 main quests to complete during your journey through Cyrodiil.
Here is a full list of every main quest in Oblivion Remastered:
- Tutorial
- Deliver the Amulet
- Find the Heir
- Breaking the Siege of Kvatch
- Weynon Priory
- The Path of Dawn
- Dagon Shrine
- Spies
- Blood of the Daedra
- Blood of the Divines
- Miscarcand
- Bruma Gate
- Allies of Bruma
- Defense of Bruma
- Great Gate
- Paradise
- Light the Dragonfires
- Imperial Dragon Armor
All Oblivion Remastered guild quests
In Oblivion Remastered, you have the chance to join various guilds, each of which comes with their own set of unique missions to complete.
Here is a full list of every guild quest in Oblivion Remastered, separated by guild:
Dark Brotherhood quests
- A Knife in the Dark
- A Watery Grave
- Accidents Happen
- Scheduled for Execution
- The Assassinated Man
- The Lonely Wanderer
- Bad Medicine
- Whodunit?
- Permanent Retirement
- The Purification
- Affairs of a Wizard
- Next of Kin
- Broken Vows
- Final Justice
- A Matter of Honor
- The Coldest Sleep
- A Kiss Before Dying
- Following a Lead
- Honor Thy Mother
- Whispers of Death
- The Renegade Shadowscale
- Darkness Eternal
- A Dark Exile
- Another Dark Exile
- Eternal Exile
Fighters Guild quests
- A Rat Problem
- The Unfortunate Shopkeeper Den of Thieves
- The Desolate Mine
- The Wandering Scholar
- The Stone of St. Alessia
- The Desolate Mine
- Amelion's Debt
- The Fugitives
- The Noble's Daughter
- Mystery at Harlun's Watch
- Unfinished Business
- Drunk and Disorderly
- The Master's Son
- More Unfinished Business
- Azani Blackheart
- Trolls of Forsaken Mine
- Information Gathering
- Infiltration
- The Hist
- Expelled from the Fighters Guild (Only available if you get kicked out of the guild)
Mages Guild quests
- Join the Mages Guild
- Anvil Recommendation
- Bravil Recommendation
- Bruma Recommendation
- Cheydinhal Recommendation
- Chorrol Recommendation
- Leyawiin Recommendation
- Skingrad Recommendation
- A Mage's Staff
- Ulterior Motives
- Vahtacen's Secret
- Necromancer's Moon
- Liberation or Apprehension>
- Information at a Price
- A Plot Revealed
- The Necromancer's Amulet
- The Bloodworm Helm
- Ambush
- Confront the King
- Alchemy Acquisitions
- Mages Guild Suspension (Only available if you get kicked out of the guild)
Thieves Guild quests
- Finding the Thieves Guild
- May the Best Thief Win
- Untaxing the Poor
- The Elven Maiden
- Ahdarji's Heirloom
- Misdirection
- Lost Histories
- Taking Care of Lex
- Turning a Blind Eye
- Arrow of Extrication
- Boots of Springheel Jak
- The Ultimate Heist
- Independent Thievery
- Cast out of the Thieves Guild (Optional. Only available if you get kicked out of the guild)
All Oblivion Remastered side quests
Here are all of the Oblivion Remastered side quests, grouped by location:
The Imperial City
- An Unexpected Voyage
- Burning Trail
- Buy a house in the Imperial City
- Imperial Corruption
- Order of the Virtuous Blood
- Origin of the Gray Prince
- The Collector
- Nothing You Can Possess
- Secrets of the Ayleids
- Unfriendly Competition
- Vampire Cure
Anvil
- Pilgrimage
- The Ghost Ship of Anvil
- The Siren's Deception
- Where Spirits Have Lease
Bravil
- Buying a house in Bravil
- Caught in the Hunt
- The Forlorn Watchman
- Through A Nightmare, Darkly
Bruma
- A Brotherhood Betrayed
- Buying a house in Bruma
- Lifting the Vale
- Two Sides of the Coin
Cheydinhal
- A Brush with Death
- Buying a house in Cheydinhal
- Corruption and Conscience
- The Sword of the Crusader
- The Wayward Knight
Chorrol
- A Shadow over Hackdirt
- Buying a house in Chorrol
- Canvas the Castle
- Separated at Birth
- Legacy Lost
- Sins of the Father
- The Killing Field
Kvatch
- Breaking the Siege of Kvatch
- The Battle for Castle Kvatch
- A Wound In Time
- Saving Time Itself
Leyawiin
- Buying a house in Leyawiin
- Knights of the White Stallion
- Mazoga the Orc
- Raid of Greyland
- Tears of the Saviour
- Whom Gods Annoy
Skingrad
- Buying a house in Skingrad
- Helping Hands
- Paranoia
- Seeking Your Roots
- The Rosethorn Cache
Inns and settlements
- A Venerable Vintage (Weye)
- Bear Seasons (Shardock)
- Go Fish (Weye)
- Goblin Trouble (Crestbridge Camp)
- No Stone Unturned (Imperial Bridge Inn)
- Origin of the Gray Prince
- Revenge Served Cold (Harm's Folly)
- The Arena
- The Gravefinder's Repose (Roxey Inn)
- The Potato Snatcher (Faregyl Inn)
- The Sunken One (Shetcombe Farm)
- When the Vow Breaks (Whitmond Farm)
- Zero Visibility (Aleswell)
