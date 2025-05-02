It’s so useful that it feels like using cheats or console commands, but everything here is above board. No mods required!

It really shines if you manage to get it before you join the Thieves Guild, as its many quests predictably see you getting quite familiar with locks in Oblivion.

Of course, creating a character with the right build is important so you can pick higher-level locks.

But with all that said, a certain Daedric Prince is missing their eye, so let’s get to it!

How to get the Skeleton Key in Oblivion Remastered

The location of the Nocturnal Shrine in Oblivion. Bethesda Game Studios, Radio Times

In order to get the Skeleton Key in Oblivion Remastered, you need to finish the quest Nocturnal.

But before you start, you need to make sure you are at least at level 10.

Mor Gra-Gamorn in Oblivion. Bethesda Game Studios

To start the quest, travel to the Nocturnal Shrine just north of Leyawiin and talk with Mor Gra-Gamorn and ask about Nocturnal. This will begin the Nocturnal quest.

Next, approach the statue and interact with it. Nocturnal will reveal that the Eye of Nocturnal has been stolen by two Argonian thieves who can be found in Leyawiin.

Weebam-Na's house in Leyawiin. Bethesda Game Studios, Radio Times

Travel to Leyawiin, and guards will tell you about the troublemakers Weebam-Na and Bejeen. They can be found in Weebam-Na’s house just east of the Northeast Gate and opposite the house that is available to purchase.

Weebam-Na and Bejeen. Bethesda Game Studios

Talk to Weebam-Na and ask about the Eye of Nocturnal. He will deny knowing anything about it and answers for Bejeen too.

Next, go to leave, but hang by the door and eavesdrop on the two.

Weebam-Na will reveal that the Eye of Nocturnal is found in Tidewater Cave located to the south of Leyawiin.

Tidewater Cave in Oblivion. Bethesda Game Studios, Radio Times

Travel there, but beware, there are multiple wolves, black bears and Kalperklan trolls who can make short work of you.

In order to find the Eye of Nocturnal, head down and take the first left and follow it until the end of that path, then take another left and immediately another left until you get to a submerged passageway.

The Eye of Nocturnal in Tidewater Cave. Bethesda Game Studios

Head into the water and swim forward and, on your right, you can find the Eye of Nocturnal. Take it and head out of the cave.

Return to the Nocturnal Shrine and return the eye and Nocturnal will reward you with the Skeleton Key.

