Nintendo Switch trade in price: Buy an OLED without breaking the bank

The Nintendo Switch OLED is nearly here. If you’re already the proud owner of an original Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite, you might be thinking about trading in your existing console for the shiny new version.

But how much can you actually get for trading in a Nintendo Switch these days? What will GAME, CeX or Amazon give you for parting ways with your old console? If those sorts of questions are on your mind, you’ve come to the right place for answers!

Before you place that Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order, then, have a think about whether you want to trade in your old Switch to make that purchase a bit less painful. We’re going to answer all your big questions below.

Can I trade in my Switch for a new one?

Yes, you can trade in your old Nintendo Switch and put that money towards a shiny new one – if you’ve been eyeing up a Nintendo Switch OLED, trading in your old Switch is a great way to save a bit of money.

You won’t find a scheme like this on the official Nintendo website, though. You’ll need to go directly to a retailer like GAME or CeX if you want to trade an old console in.

How much will retailers give me for a used Nintendo Switch?

Here in the UK, there are quite a few places you can trade in your Nintendo Switch. Some retailers, such as CeX, will offer you more money if you’re willing to receive your payment as a store credit voucher rather than cash.

During the writing of this article, we checked the websites of CeX, GAME, Music Magpie and Amazon to see what prices they are promising on Nintendo Switch consoles. Of course, all of them would want to test out your console before agreeing to an exact price.

If you’ve got an original Nintendo Switch in good condition, this is how much you could make at the moment:

CeX: £117 cash or £166 voucher

GAME: Prices only available in store

Music Magpie: £130 cash

Amazon: Up to £65

If it’s a Nintendo Switch Lite in good condition that you’re looking to trade in, these are the prices that we found online today:

CeX: £75 cash or £106 voucher

GAME: Prices only available in store

Music Magpie: £75 cash

Amazon: Up to £52

Where is the best Nintendo Switch trade-in price?

Judging by the numbers above, Music Magpie appears to be offering the best cash price for an original Nintendo Switch in the UK at the moment. If you’re willing to accept a voucher, though, CeX will give you a fair amount more.

When it comes to the Switch Lite, Music Magpie and CeX are tied in terms of cash, but CeX’s voucher price is looking quite tempting.

GAME’s trade-in webpage doesn’t have much information at the moment, so you might want to pop into a store next time you’re in town – if you really want to play the field, that is!

Can you trade in Nintendo Switch games?

Yes, you can trade in Nintendo Switch games – this is a handy way to make some extra money, especially when you consider that Nintendo Switch games tend to hold their value pretty well.

Take Super Smash Bros Ultimate, for example. For that 2017 game, CeX lists a trade-in price of £21 cash or £30 voucher, which could come in handy if you’re looking to buy something big like a Nintendo Switch OLED.

How much is the Nintendo Switch OLED price?

The Nintendo Switch OLED price is £309.99 GBP here in the UK. So if you’ve got an old console and a handful of games to trade in, that could go a fair way to helping you cover that cost. Worth thinking about, isn’t it?

When you’re ready to buy one, check out our Switch OLED pre-order guide and we’ll help you find a console in stock! We’ve also got a PS5 stock page and Xbox Series X stock page if you’re still shopping around!

