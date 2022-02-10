Bringing back beloved Wii Sports activities such as bowling and tennis, Nintendo Switch Sports sounds like it could become a major hit when it launches onto the current Nintendo console later this year.

Nintendo has announced that Wii Sports is getting a sequel, Nintendo Switch Sports, which is very welcome news indeed. And better yet, the Nintendo Switch Sports release date is not that far away.

And if you're looking for all of the key details on Nintendo Switch Sports, keep on reading and we'll break it all down for you. Start stretching now!

Nintendo Switch Sports release date

The Nintendo Switch Sports release date is 29th April 2022, so there's isn't long to go before you'll be swinging your arms about in your living room and reliving the good old days of Wii Sports. You'll be arguing with your loved ones over digital bowling in no time.

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-orders have begun on the official Nintendo website, although we can't see any other retailers like Amazon or GAME listing this product just yet.

The Nintendo Switch Sports price appears to £30.99 GBP for the digital download version. But it's worth noting that the boxed physical version (which doesn't have a pre-order page yet) will include a special leg-strap accessory.

Nintendo Switch Sports gameplay

Nintendo Switch Sports gameplay will support both local multiplayer and online multiplayer, so you'll be able to compete with people even if they're elsewhere on the planet.

The new Nintendo Switch Sports game will, of course, recreate a number of real-life sports and encourage you to take part at home using your Joy-Con controllers' motion control capabilities.

Nintendo has also said this about your gameplay options: "In addition to customising your avatar with items collected from playing online, there are all kinds of ways to have fun, such as testing your ability in the Pro League where you can try to increase your rank by winning in the different sports."

What sports are in Nintendo Switch Sports?

The following sports have been confirmed for Nintendo Switch Sports:

Soccer

Volleyball

Bowling

Tennis

Badminton

Chambara (swordplay)

Fans have also been told to expect two post-launch updates, one of which will add Golf to the list of playable sports. The Golf update is expected to arrive in autumn 2022, if you were wondering.

There's no word yet on baseball and boxing, both of which were included in Wii Sports back in the day. We'll be sure to update this page if and when more sports are confirmed.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nintendo Switch Sports demo

Before the game's release date, a Nintendo Switch Sports demo will be taking place. The dates and times for the Nintendo Switch Sports demo (also known as the Nintendo Switch Sports Play Test) are included below.

Saturday 19th February

3am - 3:45am (UK time)

11am - 11:45am (UK time)

7pm - 7:45pm (UK time)

Sunday 20th February

3am - 3:45am (UK time)

11am - 11:45am (UK time)

To take part in the Nintendo Switch Sports demo, you'll need a Switch console, an internet connection and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Registration should be opening soon, and we'll update this page once we have a link for that.

Note: the Nintendo Switch Sports demo will not be playable on Switch Lite, for the obvious reason that it doesn't have detachable Joy-Cons.

Nintendo Switch Sports trailer

To take a look at Nintendo Switch Sports gameplay footage, take a look below at the official Nintendo Switch Sports trailer! It should tide you over nicely to the Nintendo Switch Sports release date on 29th April.

Read more on Nintendo:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.