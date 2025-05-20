But while we’ve known that the console will continue to make use of cartridges, we have only just got our first look at the new ones, and perhaps unsurprisingly, they look pretty similar to those of the Switch 1.

In a new video from Nintendo Today focused on the official Switch 2 carrying case, we’re shown the storage for the console, accessories and, of course, cartridges.

The Switch 2 features a red cartridge to differentiate it from Switch 1 cartridges. Nintendo

In one shot, we see a row of cartridges for both consoles lined up, showing a Switch 2 cartridge for Mario Kart World next to a row of Switch 1 cartridges.

The first thing you’ll likely notice is that the new cartridges are a bright red, likely to make them easy to differentiate from the older Switch 1 cartridges.

The second thing you’ll probably notice, is that the Switch 2 cartridges appear to be an identical size and shape to their predecessors.

This is perhaps unsurprising, as the console has confirmed that it will be backwards compatible with Switch 1 cartridges, so making them the same size certainly makes things easier for Nintendo.

While cartridges are staying the same, Nintendo appears to be attempting to move away from physical games and encouraging players to play digitally instead.

The new Virtual Game Cards system allows players to share digital games across consoles, which is a nice boon for players.

Unlike the Switch 1, physical games for the Switch 2 will now cost more than digital games, further signalling Nintendo’s intent to move towards a digital-first approach.

Despite this, the Switch 2 has already proven incredibly popular, with pre-orders causing retailers around the world to run low on stock long before the console even releases.

