Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Release date, trailer, gameplay, latest news

We always love a bit of nostalgia and this game looks to be as nostalgic as they come with many classic characters from our TV watching youth set to make an appearance as they all fight against each other to be the toughest of the lot.

The game has 14 characters at launch with more expected to be added over time and there are many different consoles that it is set to get a release on.

For all we know so far about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, including when we will be able to start playing it, here are all the details.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl release date

While we do not have an exact release date at the time of writing, all signs are pointing towards Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl making its late-2021 release date and so we should be playing this as the winter months kick in.

Can I pre-order Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

You can indeed and there are a few places that we have spotted it – including GAME who has it listed for £39.99 which is the same price as over on Amazon.

What consoles will Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl be released on?

You will be able to fight as the likes of Zim and Powdered Toast Man on both the PS4 and the PS5 and both the Xbox Series and One range will also support it. Nintendo Switch players are not missing out as the game will be released for that too while a Microsoft Windows release has also been confirmed.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl characters

So far we know that there will be 14 characters available:

Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Danny Phantom

Helga Pataki from Hey Arnold!

Zim from Invader Zim

Lincoln and Lucy Loud from The Loud House

Powdered Toast Man from The Ren & Stimpy Show

Reptar from Rugrats

SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks from Spongebob SquarePants

Leonardo and Michaelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberrys

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gameplay

This game is all about Combat and has reminded many of the Super Smash Bros. hit series from Nintendo – it does have a similar vibe so it so a fair comparison. Its online functionality looks to be a lot more seamless though and multiplayer battles are at the heart of what is trying to be done here.

The bulk of the game though will comprise of all the things we would expect from a beat em’ up title, so look for powerful finishing moves and skills that only one character has as you work out who your best fighter is. There will also be additional in-game gallery content and the multiplayer is designed to work for up to four people at once.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer

We have only recently had the reveal trailer released – so here it is for you to watch!

