New Xbox game releases for May 2021: What’s new from Game Pass, Games With Gold and EA Play?

Another month, another bunch of new video games coming to the Xbox library.

Whether you’re enjoying the incredible deal that is Game Pass, looking forward to claiming the next Games with Gold or looking at purchasing a new release, there are more options than ever to game now on Xbox.

With a brand new game launching on Game Pass on day one, as well as big franchise fare such as Resident Evil Village and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, this looks to be the biggest month of the year so far.

So here are all the games coming to the Microsoft console this month, including a few likely to make the list of the best Xbox games around.

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass in May 2021?

Only two games have been confirmed so far for this month on Xbox Game Pass, but we expect more games will be announced by Microsoft in the early days of May through their Xbox Wire blog. Of course we’ll keep you updated.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 on 4th May (Console, Cloud, PC)

Knockout City on 21st May (Console)

Which games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in April 2021?

Much like Netflix, games don’t always stay on Game Pass forever. Here are the games confirmed to leave in May 2021, including several older FIFA titles which are being delisted on EA Play:

Endless Legend on 1st May (PC)

Fractured Minds on 1st May (Console)

For The King on 1st May (Console, PC)

Levelhead on 1st May (Console, PC)

Moving Out on 1st May (Console, PC)

Thumper on 1st May (PC)

FIFA 15 on 6th May (Console)

FIFA 16 on 6th May(Console)

FIFA 17 on 6th May (Console)

FIFA 18 on 6th May(Console)

What’s new for Xbox players on EA Play in May 2021?

EA Play (previously known as EA Access) was added to Game Pass Ultimate in late 2020, adding incredible value to the service with more than 60 extra titles, including big franchises such as Battlefield, Titanfall and Star Wars Battlefront.

The only new EA Play game confirmed so far for May 2021 is Knockout City on 21st May. This “dodgebrawling” game sees you play dodgeball like never before, with manic multiplayer matches on colourful city-wide maps. The cross-play beta received more than 1 million downloads, and the game will launch on day one on EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate.

You can see our exclusive interview with Knockout City boss Karthik Bala, who talked to Radiotimes.com about how COVID-19 impacted development and the success of the crossplay beta.

What are the new Games With Gold in May 2021?

Microsoft has announced this month’s Games With Gold through the usual Xbox Wire blog post, and it’s a good month for fans of board games and Batman.

The four free games for May 2021 and their available dates are as follows:

Armello is available from 1st May to 31st May

Dungeons 3 is available from 16th May to 15th June

Lego Batman is available from 1st May to 15th May

Tropico 4 is available from 16th May to 31st May

What other games and updates come to Xbox consoles in May 2021?

While subscription services do cover a lot of games these days, there are still a few good old-fashioned traditional releases. Here are the key dates for Xbox owners to look out for this month:

The Colonists – available 4th May

Resident Evil Village – available 7th May

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – available 10th May

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – available 14th May

Subnautica: Below Zero – available 14th May

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – available 19th May

The Wild at Heart – available 20th May

Rust – available 21st May

Biomutant – available 25th May

King of Seas – available 25th May