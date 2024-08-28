And it's about to get even easier, with two classic games coming to Switch that are cosier than a woodfire cabin in a snowstorm.

The MySims: Cozy Bundle contains MySims and MySims Kingdom, which were previously released for the Wii and DS back in the noughties.

If you've never played them, you're in for a treat. From rebuilding a town in the first game to growing a magical land in the second, it's a comforting experience.

So, when is the MySims: Cozy Bundle release date, what's included, and can we pre-order?

The MySims: Cozy Bundle will be available for Nintendo Switch on 19th November 2024.

So, if you're stumped for a Christmas present for your Animal Crossing-addicted better half, here is the answer on a golden platter.

What's included in the MySims: Cozy Bundle?

The MySims: Cozy Bundle is a retro re-release of MySims and MySims Kingdom, two classic games from Nintendo's previous generation.

Expect puzzles, a variety of locations to explore, a plethora of characters, and a never-ending list of things to to build, paint and decorate.

Can I pre-order the MySims: Cozy Bundle?

You can indeed pre-order the MySims: Cozy Bundle! It costs £34.99, and you can grab it from the Nintendo store now.

If you pre-order, payments will be taken seven days before the release date.

We don't think there are any perks you get for paying early, apart from a nice reminder (and gift from your past self) on release day.

