Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin release date, pre-order and more news
Coming to a Nintendo Switch near you!
Published:
Monster Hunter fans are counting down the days now until the next game in the franchise – another spin-off this time – gets released and it really is only a matter of days now until we can start playing it.
The upcoming role-playing video game is once again brought to us by the lovely people at Capcom and it is the second spin-off game and a sequel to the first Monster Hunter Stories title that was released back in 2016 – so a game five years in the making then.
But when is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin getting released, and what is the game about? We have all the details you need to know!
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin release date
Not long to go at all – next week in fact! Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be released on 9th July 2021 so it will be here before we know it!
Which consoles can you get Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game on?
Just the one console! As expected, the Nintendo Switch is the only console that will host the game – it should not be a surprise as Capcom made it for Nintendo. It is also coming to PC via Microsoft Windows though.
Can I pre-order Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin?
You can! The game is out in a few days time but you can still get yourself a copy delivered on release day as GAME still has it for £49.99. Amazon also has it for £54.99 but does it come with extra goodies including a poster if you buy it from them.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin plot
Here is the official synopsis from Nintendo:
“A new adventure awaits you in this second instalment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story.
You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power. Embark on a journey that will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old.”
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
You can watch the trailer below on repeat for the next few days while we wait for the game to be released.
