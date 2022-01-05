Monster Hunter Rise PC release date: Specs, requirements & pre-order deal

The Monster Hunter Rise PC release date is very nearly upon us, with the much-loved game soon to launch on Steam for computer-based gamers.

Monster Hunter Rise is a game that only Nintendo Switch players could get hold of at first. The series with a self-explanatory title has several games under its belt now, including the recent Monster Hunter 2: Wings of Ruin, but PC gamers are about to get another one of them.

Monster Hunter Rise was released on the Switch early on in 2021, but that is where it has stayed although we have known that a port for the PC was on the way for some time now.

But when is it coming? Here is all we know about Monster Hunter Rise on PC.

When is the Monster Hunter Rise PC release date?

Only a few days to get through before the Monster Hunter Rise PC release date as the game is set to be released on Wednesday 12th January 2022. This means there has been no delay from the “early 2022” date that Capcom gave us – we’d say 12 days into the year counts as early.

What is Monster Hunter Rise PC about?

Well, hunting monsters is very much part of the fun here and Monster Hunter Rise takes what the original game had and builds on it in great ways.

The first game had many elements that were not as fun as they should have been, but Rise gets rid of those and instead makes sure that we have a fun game to play that is not bogged down with tedious mechanics. With new special moves and weapons in abundance, this is the game where Monster Hunter truly became a title worth spending time on.

As for the story, you will be playing as a hunter tasked with protecting your village from a new threat – and there will be plenty of monsters to run into along the way.

Can I pre-order Monster Hunter Rise PC?

You can pre-order Monster Hunter Rise on PC at CD Keys. A deal on the popular PC gaming website means that CD Keys will currently sell you Monster Hunter Rise on PC for a price of just £35.99 GBP, which is a significant drop from the RRP of £49.99.

What are the Monster Hunter Rise PC specs?

Want to know what the requirements for running Monster Hunter Rise on PC are? Here they are!

Monster Hunter Rise minimum PC requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit）

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 23 GB available space

Monster Hunter Rise recommended PC requirements:

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 23 GB available space

Is there a trailer for Monster Hunter Rise on PC?

The Monster Hunter Rise PC trailer is below for you to check out right now! Take a look and get yourself ready for the Monster Hunter Rise PC release date on 12th January.

