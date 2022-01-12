The game, and others in the franchise, has been part of the Nintendo Switch game family for some time now, but being ported over to PC means that many things will be different – and the controls are one of the key things that will have changed for this new version.

The Monster Hunter Rise PC release date is finally here and so those of you who choose to game away from consoles will be able to get the chance to enter this monster-filled world.

But what are the PC controls for Monster Hunter Rise, and what about key bindings? Here is all you need to know!

Monster Hunter Rise PC controls and key bindings

Monster Hunter Rise PC Menu Controls and key bindings

Navigate Menu/Change Value, Up – W

– W Navigate Menu/Change Value, Down – S

– S Navigate Menu, Left – A

– A Navigate Menu, Right – D

– D Confirm – F

– F Back (Cancel) – Right-click

– Right-click Select Layered Armor Loadout/Sort Shortcuts – T

– T Use/Register/Preview Loadout – X

– X Show Sub-menu/Search – G

– G Change Page/Tab, Left – Q

– Q Change Page/Tab, Right – E

– E Switch Status/Category, Left – Z

– Z Switch Status/Category, Right – C

– C Rotate Preview Model, Up – O

– O Rotate Preview Model, Down – L

– L Rotate Preview Model, Left – K

– K Rotate Preview Model, Right – ;

– ; Toggle Map Display Level – N

Monster Hunter Rise PC Melee Weapon Controls and key bindings

Move Forward – W

– W Move Backwards – S

– S Move Left – A

– A Move Right – D

– D Lock On/Change Target – Q

– Q Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon – Shift

– Shift Crouch/Dodge – Space

– Space Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve – F

– F Open Start Menu – Esc

– Esc Open Detailed Map – M

– M Chat Menu – Tab

– Tab Open Chat Prompt – Enter

– Enter Normal Attack/Silkbind – Left click

– Left click Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind – Right click

– Right click Guard/Special Weapon Action – Mouse side button

– Mouse side button Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) – Click scroll league

– Click scroll league Canyne Attack – Left click

– Left click Palamute Jump – C

– C Palamute Drift – Right click

– Right click Wyvern Riding, Light Attack – Left click

– Left click Wyvern Riding, Strong Attack – Right click

– Right click Wyvern Riding, Launch Monster – C

– C Hunting Installation, Special Ammo – E

– E Hunting Installation, Guard – Shift

– Shift Multi-button Action/Mounted Punisher – Mouse side button

– Mouse side button Use Item/Sheathe Weapon – E

– E Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera – Ctrl

– Ctrl Item Bar, Scroll Left – Left arrow

– Left arrow Item Bar, Scroll Right – Right arrow

– Right arrow Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Up – Mouse side button

– Mouse side button Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Down – Mouse side button

– Mouse side button Action Bar, Scroll Left – Left arrow

– Left arrow Action Bar, Scroll Right – Right arrow

– Right arrow Action Bar, Up (Select/Perform Action) – Up arrow

– Up arrow Action Bar, Down (Select/Perform Action) – Down arrow

– Down arrow Controller Shortcuts, Switch Menus – G

– G Use Radial Menu 1 – F1

– F1 Use Radial Menu 2 – F2

– F2 Use Radial Menu 3 – F3

– F3 Use Radial Menu 4 – F4

– F4 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 1 – 1

– 1 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 2 – 2

– 2 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 3 – 3

– 3 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 4 – 4

– 4 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 5 – 5

– 5 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 6 – 6

– 6 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 7 – 7

– 7 Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 8 – 8

– 8 Camera Controls, Up – O

– O Camera Controls, Down – L

– L Camera Controls, Left – K

– K Camera Controls, Right – ;

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Monster Hunter Rise PC Ranged weapon controls and keyboard bindings

Move Forward – W

– W Move Backwards – S

– S Move Left – A

– A Move Right – D

– D Lock On/Change Target – Q

– Q Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon – Shift

– Shift Crouch/Dodge – Space

– Space Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve – F

– F Open Start Menu – Esc

– Esc Open Detailed Map – M

– M Chat Menu – Tab

– Tab Open Chat Prompt – Enter

– Enter Draw Weapon/Normal Shot – Left click

– Left click Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind – Right click

– Right click Reload/Load/Remove Coating/Silkbind – Mouse side button

– Mouse side button Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) – Right click

– Right click Canyne Attack – Left click

– Left click Palamute Jump – C

– C Palamute Drift – Right click

– Right click Wyvern Riding, Light Attack – Left click

– Left click Wyvern Riding, Strong Attack – Right click

– Right click Wyvern Riding, Launch Monster – C

– C Hunting Installation, Special Ammo – E

– E Hunting Installation, Guard – Shift

– Shift Multi-button Action/Melee Attack/Mounted Punisher – V

– V Use Item/Sheathe Weapon – E

– E Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera – Ctrl

– Ctrl Item Bar – Scroll Left – Left arrow

– Left arrow Item Bar – Scroll Right – Right arrow

– Right arrow Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Up – Mouse side button

– Mouse side button Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Down – Mouse side button

– Mouse side button Action Bar, Scroll Left – Left arrow

– Left arrow Action Bar, Scroll Right – Right arrow

– Right arrow Action Bar, Up (Select/Perform Action) – Up arrow

– Up arrow Action Bar, Down (Select/Perform Action) – Down arrow

– Down arrow Controller Shortcuts, Switch Menus – G

– G Use Radial Menu 1 – F1

– F1 Use Radial Menu 2 – F2

– F2 Use Radial Menu 3 – F3

– F3 Use Radial Menu 4 – F4

– F4 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 1 – 1

– 1 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 2 – 2

– 2 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 3 – 3

– 3 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 4 – 4

– 4 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 5 – 5

– 5 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 6 – 6

– 6 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 7 – 7

– 7 Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 8 – 8

– 8 Camera Controls, Up – O

– O Camera Controls, Down – L

– L Camera Controls, Left – K

– K Camera Controls, Right – ;

And that is the lot for the time being. So when you get started playing in the vast world that is Monster Hunter Rise on PC, now you know all the buttons you will need to press to make sure you get the most out of the game. Happy hunting!

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.