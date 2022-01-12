Monster Hunter Rise PC controls and key bindings
Get your PC control and key binding details for Monster Hunter Rise right here!
Published:
The Monster Hunter Rise PC release date is finally here and so those of you who choose to game away from consoles will be able to get the chance to enter this monster-filled world.
The game, and others in the franchise, has been part of the Nintendo Switch game family for some time now, but being ported over to PC means that many things will be different – and the controls are one of the key things that will have changed for this new version.
But what are the PC controls for Monster Hunter Rise, and what about key bindings? Here is all you need to know!
Monster Hunter Rise PC controls and key bindings
Monster Hunter Rise PC Menu Controls and key bindings
- Navigate Menu/Change Value, Up – W
- Navigate Menu/Change Value, Down – S
- Navigate Menu, Left – A
- Navigate Menu, Right – D
- Confirm – F
- Back (Cancel) – Right-click
- Select Layered Armor Loadout/Sort Shortcuts – T
- Use/Register/Preview Loadout – X
- Show Sub-menu/Search – G
- Change Page/Tab, Left – Q
- Change Page/Tab, Right – E
- Switch Status/Category, Left – Z
- Switch Status/Category, Right – C
- Rotate Preview Model, Up – O
- Rotate Preview Model, Down – L
- Rotate Preview Model, Left – K
- Rotate Preview Model, Right – ;
- Toggle Map Display Level – N
Monster Hunter Rise PC Melee Weapon Controls and key bindings
- Move Forward – W
- Move Backwards – S
- Move Left – A
- Move Right – D
- Lock On/Change Target – Q
- Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon – Shift
- Crouch/Dodge – Space
- Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve – F
- Open Start Menu – Esc
- Open Detailed Map – M
- Chat Menu – Tab
- Open Chat Prompt – Enter
- Normal Attack/Silkbind – Left click
- Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind – Right click
- Guard/Special Weapon Action – Mouse side button
- Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) – Click scroll league
- Canyne Attack – Left click
- Palamute Jump – C
- Palamute Drift – Right click
- Wyvern Riding, Light Attack – Left click
- Wyvern Riding, Strong Attack – Right click
- Wyvern Riding, Launch Monster – C
- Hunting Installation, Special Ammo – E
- Hunting Installation, Guard – Shift
- Multi-button Action/Mounted Punisher – Mouse side button
- Use Item/Sheathe Weapon – E
- Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera – Ctrl
- Item Bar, Scroll Left – Left arrow
- Item Bar, Scroll Right – Right arrow
- Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Up – Mouse side button
- Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Down – Mouse side button
- Action Bar, Scroll Left – Left arrow
- Action Bar, Scroll Right – Right arrow
- Action Bar, Up (Select/Perform Action) – Up arrow
- Action Bar, Down (Select/Perform Action) – Down arrow
- Controller Shortcuts, Switch Menus – G
- Use Radial Menu 1 – F1
- Use Radial Menu 2 – F2
- Use Radial Menu 3 – F3
- Use Radial Menu 4 – F4
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 1 – 1
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 2 – 2
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 3 – 3
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 4 – 4
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 5 – 5
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 6 – 6
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 7 – 7
- Keyboard Shortcuts, Slot 8 – 8
- Camera Controls, Up – O
- Camera Controls, Down – L
- Camera Controls, Left – K
- Camera Controls, Right – ;
Monster Hunter Rise PC Ranged weapon controls and keyboard bindings
- Move Forward – W
- Move Backwards – S
- Move Left – A
- Move Right – D
- Lock On/Change Target – Q
- Dash (Hold)/Sheathe Weapon – Shift
- Crouch/Dodge – Space
- Examine/Talk/Gather/Carve – F
- Open Start Menu – Esc
- Open Detailed Map – M
- Chat Menu – Tab
- Open Chat Prompt – Enter
- Draw Weapon/Normal Shot – Left click
- Special Attack (weapon Drawn)/Silkbind – Right click
- Reload/Load/Remove Coating/Silkbind – Mouse side button
- Weapon/Wirebug Reticle (Hold) – Right click
- Canyne Attack – Left click
- Palamute Jump – C
- Palamute Drift – Right click
- Wyvern Riding, Light Attack – Left click
- Wyvern Riding, Strong Attack – Right click
- Wyvern Riding, Launch Monster – C
- Hunting Installation, Special Ammo – E
- Hunting Installation, Guard – Shift
- Multi-button Action/Melee Attack/Mounted Punisher – V
- Use Item/Sheathe Weapon – E
- Item Bar (Hold)/Reset Camera – Ctrl
- Item Bar – Scroll Left – Left arrow
- Item Bar – Scroll Right – Right arrow
- Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Up – Mouse side button
- Ammo/Coatings Bar, Scroll Down – Mouse side button
- Action Bar, Scroll Left – Left arrow
- Action Bar, Scroll Right – Right arrow
- Action Bar, Up (Select/Perform Action) – Up arrow
- Action Bar, Down (Select/Perform Action) – Down arrow
- Controller Shortcuts, Switch Menus – G
- Use Radial Menu 1 – F1
- Use Radial Menu 2 – F2
- Use Radial Menu 3 – F3
- Use Radial Menu 4 – F4
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 1 – 1
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 2 – 2
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 3 – 3
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 4 – 4
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 5 – 5
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 6 – 6
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 7 – 7
- Keyboard Shortcuts Slot 8 – 8
- Camera Controls, Up – O
- Camera Controls, Down – L
- Camera Controls, Left – K
- Camera Controls, Right – ;
And that is the lot for the time being. So when you get started playing in the vast world that is Monster Hunter Rise on PC, now you know all the buttons you will need to press to make sure you get the most out of the game. Happy hunting!
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.
Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.