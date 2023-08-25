Once you have your diamond armour and tools, you can upgrade them to Netherite - the rarest material in the game.

You may also need diamonds for trading or to use as currency in one of the game’s many different servers.

The trouble is, where you can find diamond ore and deepslate diamond ore has been changed since the 1.20 update. Luckily, we’re here to let you know how to find them.

Whatever you need them for, here is the best level to mine diamonds in Minecraft.

Minecraft diamond level: Best level to mine diamonds

While you’ll find diamond ore anywhere from Y-level -16 and below, the best Y level to mine diamonds is anywhere between Y-level -53 to Y-level -61.

In terms of the optimum layer level? You’re best off heading down to Y-level -53 to find the most diamonds in Minecraft.

Expect to find plenty of diamond ore and deepslate diamond ore in these lower levels - more than you will find above.

Given the massive amounts of lava on layer -54, Y-level -53 is the best level to mine diamonds in Minecraft as you are above the main source of lava in your Minecraft world.

Dropping down to -54 and below maximises your chance of death by lava, with not an abundance of diamond ore.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to mine diamonds in Minecraft

To mine Minecraft diamond ore, you will need an iron pickaxe or above - diamond and netherite work, too.

If you use a pickaxe that is below iron in strength, mining the diamond ore will make it drop nothing. As always, it’s worth enchanting your tools to make them better.

It’s worth mentioning that deepslate diamond ore is harder and will take longer to mine, so adding an enchantment that increases mining speed will prove a smart move.

Finally, you are able to smelt diamond ore in a blast furnace if you collect the ore itself with the Silk Touch enchantment on your pickaxe that doesn’t otherwise meet the requirements to mine the blocks for diamonds.

Smelting a diamond ore in your blast furnace also earns you diamonds.

Where to find Minecraft diamonds: Diamond locations not in ore

Outside of diamond ore and deepslate diamond ore, there are other ways to find diamonds in Minecraft - including in shipwreck, stronghold and other types of specific treasure chests. You may also find diamonds in mineshafts.

Check out the list below to find out where to find Minecraft diamonds not in ore:

Buried treasure chests

Desert temple chests

End city chests

Fortress chests

Jungle temple chests

Mineshaft chests

Shipwreck chests

Stronghold altar chests

Village chests

If you’re lucky, you’ll find some diamonds by searching for treasure chests in the different locations above.

Of course, the quickest and easiest way to find diamonds in Minecraft is by mining diamond ore and deepslate diamond ore down in Y-level -53 and below.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.