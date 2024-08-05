Exciting stuff for all you gridiron fans out there.

In this entry, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover star – the first running back as the cover star since 2013’s Madden NFL 25 (yes, we know it shares a name, but the 2013 edition of the game was a 25th anniversary of the franchise).

McCaffrey is also the first 49ers player to grace the cover in 25 years!

Boasting a new BOOM Tech tackling system and other upgrades, there should be plenty to love about the new Madden game.

Read on to find out when the Madden 25 release date is, where to pre-order the game, which platforms it can be played on, and for details on gameplay changes. Skip to the end of the page to watch a trailer, too!

Madden 25’s general release date is Friday 16th August 2024, EA has confirmed.

You can play the game three days early, on 13th August, if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Madden 25.

Can I pre-order Madden 25?

Yes, you can pre-order Madden 25!

You can pre-order the Standard Edition or Deluxe Edition of the game, and both come with some nifty pre-order bonuses.

As explained above, all pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition come with three days of early access, allowing you to play Madden NFL 25 from 13th August rather than 16th August.

Other Deluxe Edition bonuses include 4,600 Madden Points, AKA Player Item, and Early Access Ultimate Team challenges.

Pre-order Madden 25 Deluxe Edition:

All pre-orders of the game (Standard and Deluxe Edition) earn you the Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item, choice of two strategy items (one Offence and one Defence) and, on PS5/Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, the Superstar Drip Gear and Legendary XP Boost.

You can pre-order a physical copy of the Standard Edition of Madden 25 from GAME on consoles. On PC, the game is digital-only, and you can pre-order (with a big saving) from CDKeys.

Which consoles and platforms can play Madden 25?

Madden 25 is available to buy and play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (on Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app).

Sorry, Switch fans: the latest Madden NFL game from EA won’t be released on the platform.

It’s worth noting, too, that the game’s new BOOM Tech tackling system is only on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions of the game.

Madden 25 gameplay details – what's new?

Madden 25. EA

On top of your standard list of updated rosters and smaller gameplay updates/changes, the major headline when it comes to what’s new is probably the introduction of BOOM Tech dynamic physics-based tackling.

BOOM Tech tackling is present in the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions of the game only. You won’t find it on the PS4 or Xbox One editions.

With BOOM Tech and FieldSENSE, you should notice more realistic collisions and animations on and off the ball. The Hit Stick has been re-engineered, too.

For a proper run-down of the new gameplay changes and additions in Madden 25, you should check out the official Gameplay Deep Dive trailer below (which goes into a ton of specifics):

Moving onto modes, your normal list of them is available, with Franchise mode in particular being given a fresh lick of paint.

Franchise mode now includes a new NFL Draft Night experience, Team Builder, Franchise Central and more upgrades. There’s a lot to get through, so it’s best you either watch the Deep Dive trailer from EA Sports or check out the official blog post about Franchise mode in Madden 25.

As the real-life NFL season progresses, expect live events and themed programs in Ultimate Team and Superstar.

Is there a Madden 25 trailer?

There are a few Madden 25 trailers available to watch on YouTube, but we’ve thrown in the Official Reveal Trailer below, which gives you a great taste of what to expect in the game’s different modes.

Give it a watch!

