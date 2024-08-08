Honestly, having a fast wide receiver in your squad is going to make those offensive plays all the more likely to end up in a touchdown score - and could even prove to be your most likely way to score points at all.

It’s a vital position to get right.

With that in mind, here’s the fastest WR in EA College Football 25 and a list of the fastest in the game.

More like this

The fastest WR in EA College Football 25 is Nyck Harbor, a sophomore who plays for South Carolina. He has a Speed stat of 99.

His 99 Speed goes great with an OVR rating of 82 and Acceleration stat of 99. His Stamina is 84, too, which means he should be a good pick in all matches.

So good and quick is Nyck Harbor, that he’s made the NYT 'Freaks List'.

Bruce Feldman wrote in the article (thanks CollegeFootballNetwork!) that: "The 6-5, 242-pound sophomore, who turned 19 in July, cemented his status on this list when he ran a 10.1 100 and 20.20 in the 200 for the Gamecocks’ track team, earning second-team All-America honours.

"Despite being as big as some defensive linemen, Harbor is ridiculously fast."

Feldman continues, explaining: "Harbor looks like a video game creation, which was backed up by EA Sports giving him the rare 99 Speed and 99 Acceleration rating."

Yeah, he’s rapid.

It’s not just Nyck Harbor who boasts impressive speed in the WR position, although he is sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboards.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The top 10 fastest wide receivers in EA College Football 25 are as follows (we’ve listed them as Speed stat and then OVR rating to get the list):

Nyck Harbor | 99 Speed | 82 OVR | South Carolina

| 99 Speed | 82 OVR | South Carolina Isaiah Bond | 98 Speed | 88 OVR | Texas

| 98 Speed | 88 OVR | Texas Barion Brown | 98 Speed | 85 OVR | Kentucky

| 98 Speed | 85 OVR | Kentucky Monaray Baldwin | 98 Speed | 83 OVR | Baylor

| 98 Speed | 83 OVR | Baylor Arian Smith | 98 Speed | 77 OVR | Georgia

| 98 Speed | 77 OVR | Georgia CJ Smith | 98 Speed | 76 OVR | Purdue

| 98 Speed | 76 OVR | Purdue Jordan Anthony | 98 Speed | 75 OVR | Arkansas

| 98 Speed | 75 OVR | Arkansas Anthony Evans III | 98 Speed | 73 OVR | Georgia

| 98 Speed | 73 OVR | Georgia Jelani Watkins | 98 Speed | 72 OVR | LSU

| 98 Speed | 72 OVR | LSU Che Nwabuko | 98 Speed | 71 OVR | Pittsburgh

While the WRs above might be the fastest in the game, the official EA website gives us a list of nine other fast WRs in College Football 25 to consider – all of them are in the top 100 players in the game:

Tez Johnson | 96 Speed | 91 OVR | Oregon

| 96 Speed | 91 OVR | Oregon Evan Stewart | 95 Speed | 90 OVR | Oregon

| 95 Speed | 90 OVR | Oregon Travis Hunter | 95 Speed | 95 OVR | Colorado

| 95 Speed | 95 OVR | Colorado Luther Burden III | 94 Speed | 94 OVR | Missouri

| 94 Speed | 94 OVR | Missouri Emeka Egbuka | 92 Speed | 93 OVR | Ohio

| 92 Speed | 93 OVR | Ohio Tre Harris | 92 Speed | 90 OVR | Ole Miss

| 92 Speed | 90 OVR | Ole Miss Tetairoa McMillan | 91 Speed | 94 OVR | Arizona

| 91 Speed | 94 OVR | Arizona Tory Horton | 91 Speed | 91 OVR | Colorado

| 91 Speed | 91 OVR | Colorado Xavier Restrepo | 89 Speed | 90 OVR | Miami

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.