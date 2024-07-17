EA Sports College Football 25: Release date and how to get early access
When do we touch down?
So when is the EA Sports College Football 25 release date, and is there an early access? Also, which consoles will be able to play it?
All these questions and more will be answered down below.
Let's take a closer look at the first college football game since NCAA Football 14.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
EA Sports College Football 25 release date
Without any sneaky early access, when can we jump on the field?
The official release date of EA Sports College Football 25 is Friday 19th July.
How to get EA Sports College Football 25 early access
In order to get early access to EA Sports College Football 25, you'll need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition.
You'll need to do this before tomorrow (the 18th July), so don't dawdle! The Early access was available from the 15th July to anyone who pre-ordered.
You can buy it from the Xbox store here.
The Deluxe Edition has plenty of other goodies as well as early access, such as 4600 College Football Points, and a Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item.
Which consoles and platforms can play EA Sports College Football 25?
As far as we can see, EA Sports College Football 25 will only be releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.
So there's no PS4/Xbox One release, no Switch port, and it won't even play on PC.
If anything changes, we'll update this page!
How much is the EA Sports College Football 25 price?
As you've probably guessed, the price for EA Sports College Football 25 depends on the edition you're buying.
Each edition, and its price, are as follows:
- Standard Edition - £69.99+
- Deluxe Edition - £99.99+
- MVP Bundle - £139.99+
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.