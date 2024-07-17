So when is the EA Sports College Football 25 release date, and is there an early access? Also, which consoles will be able to play it?

All these questions and more will be answered down below.

Let's take a closer look at the first college football game since NCAA Football 14.

Without any sneaky early access, when can we jump on the field?

The official release date of EA Sports College Football 25 is Friday 19th July.

In order to get early access to EA Sports College Football 25, you'll need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition.

You'll need to do this before tomorrow (the 18th July), so don't dawdle! The Early access was available from the 15th July to anyone who pre-ordered.

You can buy it from the Xbox store here.

The Deluxe Edition has plenty of other goodies as well as early access, such as 4600 College Football Points, and a Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item.

As far as we can see, EA Sports College Football 25 will only be releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

So there's no PS4/Xbox One release, no Switch port, and it won't even play on PC.

If anything changes, we'll update this page!

As you've probably guessed, the price for EA Sports College Football 25 depends on the edition you're buying.

Each edition, and its price, are as follows:

