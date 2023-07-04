Life is a vital ingredient and one that is used in many of the game’s combinations. You’ll definitely want to create it to complete the game and unlock every item.

Getting to this point, however, is a complicated process and there are multiple steps and combinations you’ll need to complete before you can reach your goal. We’re here to help you become a God.

Read on to find out how to make life in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make life in Little Alchemy 2

Making life in Little Alchemy 2 is a long and complicated process in which you need to mix and match the following items: electricity, energy, primordial soup, lightning, time, storm, volcano, ocean, sea, and/or lake.

Unlocking each one, however, will take some time. Fortunately for you, we’ve got the full list of combinations in the game right here, which tells you that to create energy, for example, you need to use one of the following combinations:

Energy = Fire+ atmosphere / fire, science / heat + science / fire + fire

The following combinations can be used to create a primordial soup: lava + ocean / lava + sea / ocean + planet / earth + ocean / sea + planet / earth + sea

The trouble is getting to the items needed for the combinations - it’s a whole thing. You use the items at the start of the game and snowball with combos until you reach new discoveries. The following item combinations will give you life but you need to create the items here first:

Energy + primordial soup

Electricity + primordial soup

Time + primordial soup

Storm + primordial soup

Volcano + primordial soup

Ocean + electricity

Sea + electricity

Electricity + lake

Ocean + lightning

Sea + lightning

Lake + lightning

Primordial soup + lightning

Whichever combinations you opt to use to create life in Little Alchemy 2 will require some steps to complete. Let's stick with energy and primordial soup for our example.

The combinations that work to create energy and primordial soup can be seen above. As you have fire from the start of the game, it’s definitely easiest to stick with the energy and primordial soup method to create life.

To create energy simply add fire to fire. Primordial soup is a little more complicated and requires some steps to complete. Earth + ocean is easiest, though.

To create a primordial soup in Little Alchemy 2 with earth + ocean, follow these steps:

Earth (you have this from the start)

Ocean:

Water + water to create a puddle Puddle + water to create a pond Pond + water to create a lake Lake + water to create a sea Sea + water to create an ocean



Now you have created life, it’s time to combine it with other items to make all sorts of new and exciting item discoveries.

