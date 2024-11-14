It looks like a nice way to share the adventures of Aloy with the kids, or experience that world in a more lighthearted fashion.

And, let's face it, any LEGO game is bound to bring a great time.

But who is providing the voices for this co-op yarn through the machine apocalypse? The same actors as the original?

Let's take a look at the LEGO Horizon Adventures cast, and see who's replacing the late, great Lance Reddick as Sylens.

Who voices Sylens in LEGO Horizon Adventures?

Tim Russ (left) as Tuvok in Star Trek: Voyager Prime Video

After the sad death of Lance Reddick last year, fans of Horizon are probably wondering who will play Sylens in this version of the story.

The great man can't be replaced, of course, but Sylens needs a voice. And, in LEGO Horizon Adventures, Sylens is played by Star Trek alum Tim Russ.

Trekkies will know Russ well. He has played Tuvok since the Voyager days, and showed up more recently in the Picard series.

LEGO Horizon Adventures cast: All voice actors

The full cast list for LEGO Horizon Adventures. Sony

Despite the aforementioned new member, a lot of the original cast are returning. The complete cast list is as follows:

Ashly Burch plays Aloy

plays Aloy JB Blanc plays Rost

plays Rost John Macmillan plays Varl

plays Varl Blaire Chandler plays Teersa

plays Teersa John Hopkins plays Erend

plays Erend Tim Russ plays Sylens

plays Sylens Mark Gagliardi plays Helis

plays Helis Adam Croasdell plays Buried Shadow

plays Buried Shadow Tony Williams plays Karst

plays Karst David Angland plays Teb

plays Teb Patricia Allison plays Sona

plays Sona Chris Ragland plays Mysterious Trader

Additional voices were provided by:

Alex Jordan

Amarra Smith

Arina ii

Cameron Bernard Jones

Chris Ragland

Glenn Wrage

Greg Lockett

James Doherty

Jordan Renzo

Kerry Shale

Martin Sherman

Natalie Simpson

Nezar Alderazi

Nneka Okoye

Saffron Ardern-Sodje

Shai Matheson

Toby Williams

Which cast members returned from Horizon Zero Dawn?

Ashly Burch in Mythic Quest. Apple TV Plus

We're delighted that Ashly Burch has returned. She was great in the first two games, and we can't wait to see her spin on the LEGO version of Aloy.

We interviewed her about her role in Mythic Quest, which you can read now. She's a gaming icon at this point, with appearances in Fortnite, Team Fortress, The Last of Us and Life Is Strange.

JB Blanc is another returning cast member, reprising his role as Rost. Another star of TV, you might know him as Gus Fring's private doctor from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also voiced Vander in Arcane.

John Hopkins and John Macmillan also return, reprising their roles as Erend and Varl respectively.

The roles of Teersa, Helis, Karst, Teb and Sona have all been recast, along with Sylens, with their original Horizon Zero Dawn actors not returning here.

While Tim Russ might be new to the role of Sylens, he's not new to the series. He provided the voice of Jetakka in Forbidden West. He's also a veteran actor.

As well as his iconic role of Tuvok across the Star Trek universe, he played Robert Johnson in the biopic Crossroads. No stranger to gaming, either, he's appeared in Dragon Age: Origins, Fallout 4 and Starfield.

And that's all you need to know about the LEGO Horizon Adventures cast.

If your eyeballs are hungry for more, check out our review of the game.

