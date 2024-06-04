On top of that, Dead by Daylight - one of gaming’s best co-operative horror titles - has continued to produce superb crossovers, with iconic movie villains such as Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Ghostface (Scream) and the Xenomorph (Alien) all turning up in the game.

But now our attention turns to an adaptation of one of cinema’s most oddball cult films, 1988’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Published by IllFonic, which is known for similar titles like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Predator: Hunting Grounds, the game pits two teams against each other in the town of Crescent Cove as residents try to fight off alien invaders. It looks set to be a wacky game of hide and seek.

Read on for all the information you need on the upcoming Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, including a release date, trailer and gameplay details.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be released on Tuesday 4th June 2024.

Anyone who pre-ordered the game has had advanced access since 28th May 2024, so there’s a good chance you’ll come up against other players who have already been clowning around (sorry) for a few days already.

What is the UK launch time for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game?

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will launch in the UK at 5pm.

Can I pre-order Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game?

Yes, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game can be pre-ordered. As it is released later today, you will need to do this quickly.

There are two different versions of the game to consider. Firstly, there is the standard edition, which just features the game and costs £34.99.

Alternatively, there is a deluxe edition that comes with a bunch of extras including early access, two human characters called Mike and Debbie, two bonus Klown suits, one Klown suit for Bibbo from the movie plus a digital soundtrack and artbook. That version costs £54.99.

For anyone wanting that upgrade later post-launch, then they can purchase a standalone package for £14.99.

The game can be pre-ordered through the digital storefront of your chosen platform, whether that be PS5, Xbox Series X/S or Steam.

It is also worth noting that, at the time of writing, there are no plans for a physical version of the game to be released, and so it will only be available digitally.

Which consoles and platforms can play Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game?

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.

That is unfortunate news for owners of last-generation consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One. There is no information on whether or not the game will come to Nintendo Switch, but we highly doubt that due to the console’s power limitations.

Anyone looking to play the game on Steam Deck may have to alter their system settings to get it to run smoothly. It currently has an "Unverified" status, which means it might not work properly on the handheld.

However, some users have reported that by dropping the frame rate, Killer Klowns seems to work fairly well. We’d recommend checking ProtonDB for more information before you purchase it.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game gameplay and story details

Killer Klowns. IllFonic

If you’ve ever seen the Killer Klowns from Outer Space movie, then you’ll know it is a bizarre romp that splices comedy and horror together as a group of murderous clowns attempt to invade Earth.

The game is an online asymmetrical multiplayer title, not unlike Dead by Daylight, where players must work together towards a common goal. There are two teams: Klowns and the humans.

If you’re playing as a Klown (which looks like the most fun), then you must work alongside two other players to capture the fleeing humans by laying traps or by using an array of oddball weapons.

On the other side of the battle is a team of seven players acting as the hopeful survivors, who must also work together to fight back against the invaders and find an escape route.

This all takes place at Crescent Cove, which looks like a sleepy rural town for us to explore with plenty of places to hide - fortunately.

As is often the case with games in this format, players will also come up against the environment and will need to be mindful of their surroundings. One wrong move and you can easily alert the opposing side of your presence.

As you’d expect, there’s a distinct '80s asthetic about the game, too, which will appeal to nostalgia hounds.

Is there a Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game trailer?

Yes, there is a Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game trailer, which we’ve included below.

It shows off various aspects of gameplay, including weapons, mini-games and abilities such as reviving teammates.

If one thing is certain with regards to Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, it’s that it looks set to be one of the wackiest releases of the year.

