Jurassic World Evolution 2 dinosaurs: Full list & how to unlock them all

Get ready to do your best Chris Pratt impression, because the hefty list of Jurassic World Evolution 2 dinosaurs will require some wrangling! The game is out now, so it’s time to boot up your console or PC and get to work.

You’ll find plenty of dinosaur theme parks in the JWE 2 Challenge mode, and you’ll also be able to wrangle dinosaurs in the wild in the Campaign mode that follows on from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

So if you’re wondering how many dinosaurs are in Jurassic World Evolution 2, and how you’re meant to unlock them all, read on for our handy guide to Jurassic World Evolution 2 dinosaurs.

Will Jurassic World Evolution 2 have water dinosaurs?

Yes, water dinosaurs are available to unlock in Jurassic World Evolution 2, which is one of the ways this sequel builds on the groundwork of its much-loved predecessor. Water-dwelling dinos like the Mosasaurus are very much present in Jurassic World Evolution 2, and you’ll need to build Lagoon enclosures if you want to have them in your theme parks!

How many dinosaurs are in Jurassic World Evolution 2?

If you’re wondering how many dinosaurs are in Jurassic World Evolution 2, we can confirm that 84 dinosaurs can be found in the game at launch. The first game in this franchise had around 50 dinosaurs, making this a significant step up for the sequel!

It’s worth noting that the Geosternbergia, Attenborosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, Huayangosaurus and Megalosaurus can only be gained by buying the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

How to unlock dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2

There are a few things you need to do if you want to unlock dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2. Some dinosaurs are unlocked by playing the Campaign mode, while other creatures can be earned in the Chaos Theory and Challenge modes. You’ll need to put some significant hours into each of the modes if you want to unlock everything!

As a general rule of thumb, whichever mode you’re playing in, you’ll need to use the Research tab to unlock new dinosaurs. In the Research tab, you can choose which dinosaurs (from the available batch) that you want to research. Once you’ve done that initial research, you should unlock a dig site on the map.

Send a scientist to the dig site, and they’ll come back with a few fossils – it’s normally a mixture of the fossils you wanted, a few other ones, and some valuable rocks that you can sell for extra funds.

Process those fossils and you’ll start compiling a genome – you don’t need a 100% genome to start cloning those dinosaurs, because a 50 per cent genome should be enough to start the process of making your new dino. The higher the genome, though, the greater your chance of success!

Jurassic World Evolution 2 dinosaurs list

What dinosaurs are in Jurassic World Evolution 2? That is the question of the hour! This is the full list of dinosaurs that you’ll find in Jurassic World Evolution 2 at the moment:

Acrocanthosaurus

Albertosaurus

Allosaurus

Amargasaurus

Ankylosaurus

Apatosaurus

Archaeornithomimus

Attenborosaurus

Baryonyx

Brachiosaurus

Camarasaurus

Carcharodontosaurus

Carnotaurus

Cearadactylus

Ceratosaurus

Chasmosaurus

Chungkingosaurus

Coelophysis

Compsognathus

Corythosaurus

Crichtonsaurus

Cryolophosaurus

Deinonychus

Dilophosaurus

Dimorphodon

Diplodocus

Dracorex

Dreadnoughtus

Dryosaurus

Edmontosaurus

Elasmosaurus

Euoplocephalus

Gallimimus

Geosternbergia

Giganotosaurus

Gigantspinosaurus

Herrerasaurus

Homalocephale

Huayangosaurus

Ichthyosaurus

Iguanodon

Indominus Rex

Indoraptor

Kentrosaurus

Liopleurodon

Maaradactylus

Maiasaura

Majungasaurus

Mamenchisaurus

Megalosaurus

Metriacanthosaurus

Mosasaurus

Muttaburrasaurus

Nasutoceratops

Nigersaurus

Nodosaurus

Olorotitan

Ouranosaurus

Pachycephalosaurus

Pachyrhinosaurus

Parasaurolophus

Pentaceratops

Plesiosaurus

Polacanthus

Proceratosaurus

Pteranodon

Qianzhousaurus

Sauropelta

Sinoceratops

Spinosaurus

Stegosaurus

Struthiomimus

Stygimoloch

Styracosaurus

Suchomimus

Tapejara

Torosaurus

Triceratops

Troodon

Tropeognathus

Tsintaosaurus

Tylosaurus

Tyrannosaurus

Velociraptor

With all those dinosaurs to unlock and clone, Jurassic World Evolution 2 should keep you busy for quite a while! Can you catch ’em all? There’s only one way to find out.

