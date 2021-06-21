Jurassic World Evolution 2 release date: Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard feature in new game

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was announced just before E3 2021, with the developers from Frontier revealing plans for a sequel to their incredibly enjoyable Jurassic World Evolution game.

The original Jurassic World Evolution game launched in June 2018 for PS4, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. In November 2020, a Nintendo Switch version launched and the game also became available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through the power of backwards compatibility.

Much like the first game in this series, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will task players with creating and maintaining dinosaur theme parks and dealing with incessant escape attempts from the scaly attractions. The first game focused mainly on the modern Jurassic World era, but its terrific Return to Jurassic Park DLC from 2019 allowed players to work on classic-era parks as well.

What do we know about Jurassic World Evolution 2, then, and how long do we have to wait for its release date to roll around? Keep on reading for all the essential information on this dino-wrangling sequel.

When is the Jurassic World Evolution 2 release date?

“A world evolved – coming 2021.” Those are the final words you see in the Jurassic World Evolution 2 trailer, which makes it pretty clear that the game’s release date will occur in 2021. We don’t have a more specific answer than that, for now, but we’ll be sure to let you know when Frontier confirms its exact release date.

Which consoles and platforms can play Jurassic World Evolution 2?

The trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 2 confirms that it is launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with the PC release being handled by Steam and the Epic Games Store. There’s no word on a Nintendo Switch version just yet, then, but it’s worth remembering that the original game came to Switch around a year and a half on from its original launch. Perhaps the same will happen here.

Can I pre-order Jurassic World Evolution 2?

It doesn’t look like pre-orders have begun yet for Jurassic World Evolution 2, with product pages not yet going live on major retail sites like Amazon and GAME. We’ll be sure to let you know when that changes, though. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store, if you’re a PC sort of person.

Who is in the Jurassic World Evolution 2 cast?

One person who’s confirmed for the Jurassic World Evolution 2 voice cast is Jeff Goldblum, who lent his unmistakable vocal cords to the game’s first trailer. He’ll reprise the role of Dr Ian Malcolm once again, just like he did in the previous game and its DLC.

Bryce Dallas Howard will also lend her voice to the game, reprising her role as Claire Dearing from the Jurassic World movies. And here’s a fun fact for you: Bryce Dallas Howard also appeared in a recent PS5 exclusive puzzle game, called Maquette, which is well worth checking out if you haven’t already.

The previous Jurassic World Evolution game also featured Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant and BD Wong as Henry Wu, so we’d hope to see them return as well. Fingers crossed on that front!

Can I see screenshots from Jurassic World Evolution 2?

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 website includes a fair few screenshots from the game, gathered together in an eye-catching gallery, and we’ve dotted a few of them throughout this article for your viewing pleasure. The graphics certainly seem to have gotten a bit of an uptick in quality since the first game, so we’re confident that the final game will look great on a visual level – especially on the new consoles and high-end PCs!

What is the Jurassic World Evolution 2 story?

An official blog post about Jurassic World Evolution 2 sums up the game’s main story like so: “Set immediately after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Campaign mode lets players immerse themselves in an original Jurassic World story as they lead efforts to control, conserve and contain dinosaurs alongside an iconic cast of characters”.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended, rather memorably, with dinosaurs from Jurassic World being accidentally let loose on mainland America. Picking up where that film left off should present an interesting challenge for players in this game, and it will definitely mean that this game is quite different to its predecessor.

What’s new with Jurassic World Evolution 2 gameplay?

The aforementioned blog post teases that Jurassic World Evolution 2’s gameplay will include “exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an enhanced and expanded roster of dinosaurs”. The developers are promising “more than 75 prehistoric species”, an impressive number that will include “all-new flying and marine reptiles, brought to life with captivating realism.”

The game will also have “diverse new environments, from dense forests to scorched deserts”. And there’s a new mode called Chaos Theory, which “offers a reimagined take on pivotal moments from the Jurassic World film franchise as players strive to make their own mark and change the course of events.” There will also be a single-player campaign, a Sandbox mode, and a Challenge mode that will test your mastery of the game.

Is there a trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 2?

So far, all we have to go on in terms of trailers is the announcement video that did the rounds online after debuting at Summer Games Fest just before E3 2021. If you haven’t seen it, take a look below and get yourself hyped for your next wave of dino-wrangling adventures!

